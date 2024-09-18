Home News Expatriate UK cleric Calvin Robinson issues dire warning to Americans: 'Don't just sit back'

British Catholic cleric Calvin Robinson, who recently settled in the United States after taking a parish in Michigan, warned Americans to avoid the same mistakes that he claims are leading to the destruction of his mother country.

"Please don't do what we did," he pleaded to Americans during an interview with The Christian Post. "Please don't just sit back and let the liberals deteriorate the rest of everything that you know and love."

'Lost its common sense'

Robinson described his recent choice to resettle in western Michigan as more of a calling than a decision, though he said he's glad to be gone from the U.K. as it spiritually collapses.

"I got called to a parish out here, full-time parish ministry," he told CP. "I'm just very pleased that it's happened at a time when the U.K. seems to have imploded and entirely lost its common sense."

During a previous interview with CP last month, Robinson warned that the U.K. is "on the cusp of civil war" amid simmering tensions in the country.

Riots between largely white, anti-immigration protesters and Muslim militia roiled England and Northern Ireland after Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, a second-generation Rwandan immigrant, fatally stabbed three young British girls aged 6, 7, and 9, and attempted to kill 10 others in Southport, England.

In his most recent interview with CP, Robinson noted how many criminals have been released from prisons in England and Wales this month to ease overcrowding, even as the government threatens to lock up citizens for social media posts.

He is intensely critical of the authorities, claiming they have allowed foreign-born "grooming gangs" to prey on young British girls with impunity for years.

"One example that both Labour and the Conservatives have been complicit in is the Pakistani Muslim rape gangs, or 'grooming gangs,' as they call them: large demographics of Pakistani Muslim men who are grooming, raping and sometimes even murdering young British girls because they see them as lesser than human," he said.

"And this has been going on for decades now. The reports are out, the evidence is all out. However, they get away with it, because the liberals in the establishment don't want to rock the boat of a potential race riot — which would never happen anyway — because they put diversity as an idol above everything else," he continued."

"Diversity and multiculturalism must succeed, even at the cost of young British white girls," he added.

A crumbling house

Robinson went on to note that the spiritual forces destroying the U.K. are active in the other countries of the Western world as they reject their Christian roots.

"What we now call the 'West,' we used to call Christendom, because it was built on Christian foundations," he said, adding that secularist intellectuals have been trying to pry Christ from the center of Western civilization since the Enlightenment.

"Essentially, they tried to remove Christ from Christendom," he said. "And, of course, when you take out the foundation, the house will eventually crumble. And this is what we're seeing in the West at the moment."

Robinson warned that Western countries have been "coasting on the tails of Christendom for a while," but that those fumes are running out.

"We're starting to see the bad fruits of that," he said. "And so, without our Christian moral compass, without our Christian values, without our Christian ethics, without any of that, we are grasping at straws. And this is why we're seeing some woke ideologies temporarily take the place of what used to be Christian."

'A great shame'

Robinson said Christian faith in the U.K. began its downward trajectory at the beginning of the 20th century around the time of World War I and never recovered. The Church of England contributes to the decline each time it capitulates on key doctrinal issues, he noted.

Robinson, who joined the Old Catholic Church after claiming his ordination in the Church of England was blocked because of his conservative theological views, has been openly critical of Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. He rebuked him last month as an "apostate" as well as "anti-British, anti-working class and pro-Mohammedan" after Welby penned an op-ed in The Guardian torching those protesting unrestrained immigration as "unchristian."

"The Church of England has become very liberal in terms of divorce, sex outside marriage, same-sex relationships, transgenderism," Robinson told CP. "And every time the Church tries to be more inclusive, it actually becomes more exclusive to Christianity and to Christian values, and more inclusive to worldly values and just further plummets that downward trajectory."

"It's a great shame," he added.

Robinson noted that while American Christians seem to him much less ashamed about speaking openly about their faith, he fears the U.S. is typically about 10 years behind the destructive spiritual and political trends that manifest in Europe.

He noted that traditional "British values" have given way in his country to a nebulous multiculturalism that insists there is no such thing as British values, and that "we just need to keep importing other people's."

He is warning Americans to do what they can to prevent the same mistakes.

"These kinds of trends are happening in the States, too, I think," he said. "Be careful. American culture is a fantastic culture. Hold on to it, promote it, encourage it. If you want to become multicultural and let other cultures in, that's something you have to consider. But do not give it up to the detriment of your own."

'I don't despair at all'

Despite his sobering assessment of the U.K. and the world, Robinson remains hopeful.

"I don't despair at all," he said. "Despair is a sin. There's no sense in despairing. As I say, empires rise and fall. So as this empire — the British Empire, or Western civilization — as it falls, it's our duty to think big picture and remember that God has a plan, and He only permits things for a reason."

"And so, it may very well be that it is time for this season to come to an end, but there will be another season," he continued. "And so we have to be a part of that. We have to be part of the rebuilding. Our hope is in the eternal, so of course our sight is set on the everlasting Kingdom to come."

"But in the here and now, we still have to work on advancing that Kingdom as best we can do," he added.