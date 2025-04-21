Home News Faith takes center stage on ‘American Idol’ on Easter as Brandon Lake, CeCe Winans perform

“American Idol” contestants, judges and special guests took viewers to church on Sunday night for an extended “Songs of Faith” episode that featured Christian artists CeCe Winans and Brandon Lake.

Airing April 20 on ABC, the three-hour broadcast brought a spirit of worship to primetime as this season’s Top 20 contestants took the stage to perform faith-based and gospel songs in front of a live audience for the first time in “Idol” history.

Among the night’s most powerful moments was judge Carrie Underwood’s moving rendition of the classic hymn “How Great Thou Art,” performed on the same stage where her own journey began two decades ago. Jelly Roll also took the stage alongside Christian artist Brandon Lake to perform their hit, “Hard Fought Hallelujah.”

Lake, who revealed he’s dropping his next album, King of Hearts, in June, told the judges that he was always afraid to audition for “Idol,” but felt it was an honor to be on the stage.

"I've been waiting for this day," Lake said, adding, "I can't tell you how nerve-wracking it is to be in front of your, like, heroes. It's absolutely insane."

Judge Luke Bryan delivered a solo of his 2024 song “Jesus Bout My Kids,” while Lionel Richie led the top 24 in a group rendition of “Eternity.” Grammy Award-winning artist CeCe Winans also performed alongside former contestant Roman Collins for “Come Jesus Come.”

Canaan James Hill, a 17-year-old aspiring preacher, also sang a rousing rendition of "Better Days" by gospel singer Le'Andria Johnson as part of the evening, while Kolbi Jordan sang "Amazing Grace.”

This season, Hill, Baylee Littrell and Breanna Nix are among the contestants who have performed Christian songs and openly shared their faith.

Ahead of the Easter episode, Bryan told Billboard magazine that Underwood has had “a little something to do with” the increased visibility of gospel and Christian music on the show.

“She’s never shied away from her spirituality and Christian beliefs, and she’s done it through music and it’s been a part of her artistry. And the kids this year have showed [sic] up with more of that maybe than in years past, and that’s been something really, really special to watch,” Bryan said. “I’m sure she probably thinks, ‘Am I making a difference?’ but it showed this year.”

“American Idol” co-creator Simon Lythgoe also applauded the decision by ABC and Disney “to take such a bold stand on this holy day [of Easter] and celebrate worship music.”

During his time with the show, Lythgoe said, “There was an unspoken rule to steer clear of anything overtly religious or faith-based. The goal was to keep the show secular — broad and inclusive — to avoid alienating any viewers.”

Lythgoe told the outlet he noticed a “shift” when Underwood was a contestant and quickly became a chart-topping artist. After contestants performed “Shout to the Lord” during a 2008 “Idol Gives Back” charity special, the show’s co-creator was “flooded with calls from Christian friends who were thrilled to hear a worship song performed on primetime television.”

“I’m genuinely excited to see Jesus’ resurrection day honored on one of the biggest entertainment platforms in the world,” he said before the “American Idol” Easter special aired.