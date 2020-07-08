Famed evangelist Tony Campolo suffers stroke, recovering at medical facility

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Notable evangelist Tony Campolo recently experienced a severe stroke and has been recovering at a medical facility, according to a newly released statement.

The Campolo Center for Ministry at Eastern University announced in a statement, posted to social media earlier this week, that Campolo had suffered a stroke on June 20.

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

Campolo had the left side of his face and body partially paralyzed. He has been recovering at the Beaumont Health Center, according to his children, Bart Campolo and Lisa Goodheart.

“… his wife Peggy – who is prohibited from entering his room due to COVID19 – patiently sits outside his window for most of each day, talking with him and overseeing his care,” explained Campolo and Goodheart.

“Obviously this is a difficult situation for everyone, but we are grateful that both our parents’ minds, spirits and determination to serve are still strong, and we are genuinely optimistic about their prospects for getting their lives back on track.”

The Campolo family asked for supporters to “support and encourage Tony and Peggy” by sending “cards and emails that let them know you love them” and “are praying for them.”

A professor emeritus of sociology at Eastern University and former faculty member at the University of Pennsylvania, Campolo was also the author of over 30 books.

Campolo led the Evangelical Association for the Promotion of Education for four decades, with the organization focusing on providing programs that help communities in need.

In more recent times, he garnered controversy for his progressive theological views, including his belief that churches should fully accept same-sex romantic relationships.

Campolo has been a leader in the Red Letter Christians movement, which references how some Bibles put Jesus’ words in red lettering to separate them from the rest of the Bible.

In an interview with The Christian Post in 2016, Campolo said Red Letter Christians believe the "red letters are the most important part of the Scripture" because "Jesus raises the moral standard."

"There's no question that the morality prescribed by Jesus is superior to anything that was hitherto suggested by the law and the prophets," said Campolo.

The movement has not been without its critics, among them Mark Tooley, president of the theologically conservative Institute on Religion & Democracy.

“… it implies the whole of Scripture is less than reliable and that modern individuals in one culture can singularly reinterpret or reject historic Christian ethical teaching without counsel of universal Church,” Tooley told CP in 2016.

“So a few words from Jesus supposedly mandate unlimited welfare state, opposition to military, gun abolition, etc. … Meanwhile, too often historic Church teachings about abortion or homosexuality are dismissed because Jesus did not specifically address it.”