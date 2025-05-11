Home News Family of pastor killed in fiery crash demand justice after driver found not criminally responsible

The family of the Rev. Tom Cheung, a Canadian pastor killed in a 2019 high-speed crash, is demanding legal reforms after the driver involved was found not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

The Rev. Cheung from British Columbia died after Gurbinder Singh, a resident of Washington state, drove his car into Cheung’s vehicle in May 2019. Singh was acquitted and released last month after a six-year legal process, Vancouver City News reported.

Singh’s vehicle was traveling at about 75 miles per hour. The impact triggered an explosion, killing the pastor and leaving his family in a years-long search for justice that they say has ended without answers.

In a Richmond restaurant gathering, Cheung’s widow and sons addressed friends and supporters, expressing their anguish over the court’s decision and what they described as a lack of transparency from the justice system.

They said they hadn't received the Royal Canadian Mounted Police report, a written judgment, or any explanation for the lack of an appeal by the British Columbia Prosecution Service, according to Toronto Star.

Cheung’s widow, Athens Cheung, was quoted as saying that the night after the decision, she felt desperate and overwhelmed. Her son, Solomon, said he was struggling with depression in the aftermath of his father’s death, adding that he had paid out of pocket for therapy and medication to cope, the CBC reported.

Singh was found not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder. While the Crown established that Singh’s actions caused the crash, the judge ruled that the accused had raised a reasonable doubt about his mental intent at the time, leading to an acquittal.

The prosecution service confirmed in a public statement that the physical act of the offense had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt, but noted that appellate courts are generally reluctant to overturn trial judges’ findings of fact. The service said it was reviewing the judgment but offered no indication that an appeal would be pursued.

For the Cheung family, the legal explanation has done little to ease their frustrations.

Solomon and his younger brother Benjamin said they feel abandoned by the legal process and have been left with unresolved questions.

The family is now urging lawmakers to address what they believe are significant flaws in how the legal system handles such cases. They say they hope no other family will have to experience the same delays and uncertainty.

In response to the case, the B.C. Ministry of Attorney General issued a statement calling the case tragic and expressing condolences to the Cheung family. The ministry said Attorney General Niki Sharma is open to meeting with the family and acknowledges the importance of hearing from people who have experienced the system firsthand.

Athens, Solomon and Benjamin are calling for changes that would provide families with timely access to information and greater clarity around decisions involving mental health defenses.

Solomon, who has taken on a visible role in advocating for justice, said he intends to keep pushing for change, whether through legal reform or public awareness. He said that while the outcome of the trial cannot be reversed, he wants to ensure that others in similar situations are not left feeling powerless or unheard.