Home News Dad of slain Christian university wrestler urges forgiveness: 'Become the light of Jesus'

The father of a theology student who was strangled to death at a private Christian university in Kentucky has publicly expressed forgiveness amid the tragedy, telling his son's classmates unforgiveness is "a curse."

Josiah Kilman, an 18-year-old theology major and wrestler at Campbellsville University, was murdered last month when a fellow student allegedly strangled him on campus.

Joe Kilman, the father of Josiah Kilman, spoke out in the aftermath of his son's death about the importance of emulating Jesus' forgiveness at a live university chapel event commemorating the life of his late son last Wednesday.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The father asked students at the event to yell out the emotions they were feeling, with responses including "anger," "sadness," "mad," "confusion," "frustration," "guilty," "broken," "emptiness," and "unforgiveness."

Joe Kilman told the students that he has experienced similar grief-stricken emotions and he has "felt every single one of those emotions simultaneously since the moment [he] got the phone call."

It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of Josiah Kilman, who left us far too soon. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Josiah’s family, friends, and the entire university community during this difficult time. Thank you, Josiah for your example of Christ. pic.twitter.com/rSbU4Anetz — Campbellsville University (@CampbellsvilleU) February 27, 2024

"Emotions are one thing. We have choices in life. Forgiveness is something I didn't hear because it's not an emotion — it's a choice," Joe Kilman said.

"I challenge you to choose forgiveness, because in that forgiveness, we become the light of Jesus. If Josiah was standing here right now, if he had the opportunity to come speak to you, he would talk to you about forgiveness," he continued.

"Unforgiveness, that's a curse. It comes with things you don't want, things you don't need. Josiah would've sat here and challenged you. For the life of Josiah, I challenge you."

Kilman, a freshman, was pronounced dead at Taylor Regional Hospital on Feb. 24, with the Kentucky State Examiner's Office concluding that he had been strangled.

Charles Escalera, 21, also known as "Zeke," was arrested and charged with the murder. He is being held at Taylor County Detention Center on $2 million bail, as confirmed in a criminal complaint for the case.

Escalera appeared in court on Wednesday and admitted to killing Kilman, WLEX reports. A detective who spoke at the hearing reportedly said the altercation may have stemmed from an incident at the cafeteria.

The school's athletics admissions counselor, Travis McIntosh, also addressed the chapel with statements about the life the late teenager lived.

"When I first met him, the second day of school, I was instantly intrigued," McIntosh said. "Even in the brightest room, he was the brightest light."

"The young man showed me nothing else in this world matters but spreading the Gospel and leading people to Jesus Christ. He touched a lot of people in this room and in this place."

Campbellsville President Joseph Hopkins issued a statement last month expressing how many "hearts are broken" over the incident.

"Josiah Kilman was a beloved member of our community," Hopkins said. "He was a bright light, and a person of incredible hope. His faith was contagious across our campus. Because of the faithful life and bold witness he lived in front of us, we take comfort in knowing he is with his Lord and Savior right now."

A GoFundMe page created to help Kilman's family has raised approximately $75,000 as of Saturday morning, with the financial support expected to address expenses associated with moving their son's body home and funeral costs.