Home News Father shot twice in the face during Kentucky church shooting ‘devastated’ wife did not survive

A father of five who was sedated in the hospital after he was shot in the face twice by a gunman at Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington, Kentucky, recently learned his wife did not survive the attack as he regained consciousness at a local hospital.

The father, Randy Combs, was among four people shot by the late 47-year-old Guy House, who went on a shooting rampage at the church after he shot and injured Kentucky State Police trooper Jude Remilien at the Blue Grass Airport on July 13.

Randy Combs and the church's pastor, Jerry Gumm, both survived their gunshot wounds. Combs' wife, 32-year-old Christina Combs, and her mother, 72-year-old Beverly Gumm, who is also the pastor's wife, were killed.

Family members had delayed revealing the death of their wives to Combs and Gumm as they received emergency medical care. In a GoFundMe campaign that seeks to raise $10,000 to assist the Combs family, organizer Robert Morton said Combs was "devastated" to learn of his wife's passing.

"As soon as he regained consciousness and was able to communicate, his first message was to ask about his wife Christina and the safety of their children. His heart is broken, but he lights up when his kids are in the room. That connection is helping him fight hard to recover and be with them again as soon as possible," Morton wrote.

"He was shot twice in the face, with entry and exit wounds behind his left ear, through his left cheek, and under his chin. He is devastated by the loss of his beloved wife, Christina Combs, and mother in law. He is currently still using a breathing tube. Thankfully, recent tests show no damage to his vocal cords so he will slowly regain his speech as he heals," Morton noted.

The grieving father, whose wife and mother-in-law were buried last weekend, has been communicating with his family using a whiteboard and marker.

"He has a long road ahead, but we are praying for continued healing and strength each day. We're incredibly grateful that he's still here with us," Morton said.

"In the wake of an unimaginable tragedy, a devoted husband and father is now left to raise five children alone after his beloved wife and mother-in-law were senselessly taken from him. What was once a vibrant, loving home has been forever changed," Morton added in his appeal for help. The campaign has raised just over $4,000 as of Thursday morning.

"We are asking for your support — whether through donations, prayers, or simply sharing — to help this grieving family navigate the overwhelming emotional and financial challenges ahead. Every bit of love helps during this heartbreaking time," he urged.

Christina Combs was mourned by those whose lives she touched, including the Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Kentucky, where she was a nursing student at the time of her death.

The college's president, Greg Feeney, praised her as a "remarkable individual."

"Christina was a remarkable individual, a devoted mother of five and, a committed student who worked tirelessly to become the best nurse she could be," Feeney said in a statement. "Her passion for helping others was evident in every aspect of her life, and her strength, perseverance, and compassion inspired everyone who had the privilege of knowing her."