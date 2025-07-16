Home News Kentucky church shooter was 'caring' rapper 'HonKy Kong' who 'snapped,' family, friends say

Guy House, the 47-year-old gunman who was killed by authorities after he fatally shot a mother and daughter at Richmond Baptist Church in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday, was a caring and beloved rapper known as HonKy Kong, who family and friends believe had a mental breakdown because he was not allowed to see his daughter.

Scores of House’s more than 9,000 followers on Facebook expressed shock and sadness in the wake of his death and attack on the church. House killed Beverly Gumm, 72, and her 32-year-old daughter, Christina Combs, after he shot and injured a Kentucky State Police trooper at the Blue Grass Airport.

He also shot Gumm’s husband and longtime pastor of the church, Jerry Gumm, and Combs’ husband, Randy Combs. Both men were reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Since the shooting, family members and friends have painted a picture of a beloved man who simply “snapped” due to domestic problems.

“I just can’t believe you’r[e] gone. I’m sitting here trying my best not to cry because ya boy Brayden will lose his mind. We had the best childhood together. You was a rapper then and grew up being one. I am shook. I don’t even know what to say, think, or feel. This crushed the hell outta me,” House’s cousin Kim Taulbee wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

“I love you and always will make sure people know you snapped because you couldn’t see your baby girl. Your name will never be drug thru the mud around me. I love you cuz forever. Hug mama for me.”

In one of his most-watched music videos on YouTube titled “Struggle Made Me,” House appears to rap about his tough upbringing in Kentucky.

While acknowledging the victims of his crime, Mary Robinson-Jefferson noted that House was well-loved and compassionate.

"You were loved by so many people, especially your baby girl. Inside that hard exterior was a big hearted, funny, smart dude. I hate this situation for everyone involved," she wrote. "Prayers for Guy E. House family, the state trooper and his family, and for the victims at the church. This is heartbreaking."

House reportedly had a lengthy criminal history and had previously been violent toward law enforcement. He was only released from probation in January, according to court records.

House was due in court for a domestic violence hearing on Monday, according to The Lexington Herald Leader, adding that he also violated probation last year by testing positive for methamphetamine.

House reportedly went into the church looking for the mother of his child, who was not in the church at the time. Instead, he killed the woman's mother (Gumm) and sister (Combs).

In an interview with WKYT, House's ex-girlfriend said that he had become suicidal and threatened her life in the days leading up to the shooting. She said she reached out to local police and filed an emergency protective order against House, which was never served.

"When you communicate to someone that someone's made the threat that suicide by cop and to kill their children's mother, it shouldn't be dismissed. It should be taken serious [sic]," the ex-girlfriend told the news outlet.

She said the relationship between her and House, which began this year, started off well, and they had a lot of good memories. He began unravelling, however, when he was unable to see his daughter.

"When he wasn't able to see his daughter, I noticed a change in his behavior and mental health," she explained.

As his mental health deteriorated, the ex-girlfriend said she broke up with him.

House allegedly returned to the ex-girlfriend's house on July 4 and stole her firearms, some personal belongings and then took off with her vehicle. She said she filed the EPO against him the following day, noting how he emotionally abused her, threatened to harm her and her family and get her fired from her job.

The ex-girlfriend said police never served the EPO on House despite providing them with a known address.

"I didn't think it would go that far. There was like eight days they had, and they had warrants in addition to the EPO to be served, and he was out living his life. He wasn't in hiding," House's ex-girlfriend said.

Had the police been a bit more vigilant in taking action against House, his ex-girlfriend questions if the Richmond Baptist Church tragedy could have been avoided.

As the loved ones of the dead continue to grieve, House's friend Tabitha Taylor acknowledged that while his dark side is making headlines, that wasn't the man she knew.

"I know it isn't looking real good for your character right now, but you were one the most authentic and caring persons. I am gonna miss your interesting videos and dope rhymes. Years of cutting up. You always had me laughing with your insights," she wrote. "That baby girl isn't going to see her daddy again and that kills me. Get your rest, homie. Love you, Guy E. House. I just don't understand. This one hurts!"