FBI offers $15K reward for information on pro-life clinic vandalism 1 year after attack CompassCare CEO: 'If the FBI was serious, it would offer $25K for each of the 150 pro-life organizations that have been attacked'

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for vandalizing a pro-life pregnancy clinic in Des Moines, Iowa, nearly a year after the attacks took place.

The FBI’s Omaha Field Office has established a $15,000 reward for anyone with information “leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s)” responsible for the multiple instances of vandalism at Agape Pregnancy Center in Des Moines, Iowa, last year.

The call for assistance from the American public shared on FBI Omaha’s Twitter account on May 5, comes nearly a year after the facility was first vandalized on June 3, 2022.

The facility was one of many targeted after Politico published a leaked draft decision in the United States Supreme Court case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which implied that a majority of justices were prepared to rule that the U.S. Constitution did not contain a right to abortion.

Jane’s Revenge, a pro-choice terrorist organization that has taken credit for multiple acts of vandalism against pro-life pregnancy centers and churches, took credit for vandalizing Agape in a June 9, 2022, post shared on Twitter by the handle DSM Street Medics.

“The night of June 2nd, 2022 we vandalized Agape, a prominent crisis pregnancy center in a low income area of Des Moines, Iowa,” the group admitted.

Jane’s Revenge described Agape as “a religious fake clinic that inflicts emotional, financial, and physical violence on people who need healthcare and support” and works to “shame, and manipulate people into not getting abortions.” It also maintained that crisis pregnancy centers “work to uphold patriarchy, Christian supremacy, white supremacy, and cisheteronormativity.”

Jane’s Revenge acknowledged that it “broke windows and wrote messages of ‘god loves abortion,’ ‘fake clinic,’ ‘this place is not safe,’ and ‘stop lying’” on the exterior of the facility.

In November, the FBI’s Buffalo Press Office established a $25,000 reward for information on those responsible for the firebombing of CompassCare, a pro-life pregnancy center in western New York that took place five months earlier.

Jane’s Revenge also took credit for the firebombing of CompassCare’s Amherst location.

CompassCare CEO the Rev. Jim Harden suggested in a previous statement to The Christian Post that the FBI’s belated establishment of reward money constituted “an attempt to appear evenhanded, bolstering their reputation ahead of more investigations by the House Judiciary Committee into the FBI’s abdication of duty to investigate violence against pro-life organizations.”

Harden maintained that “if they are serious about finding the perpetrators, they will offer a $25K reward for each of the 150 pro-life organizations that have been attacked — $3.75 million.”

The federal government’s response to the wave of violence against churches and pro-life pregnancy centers, which continued after the Supreme Court released the Dobbs decision last June has received criticism from pro-life groups.

The advocacy group CatholicVote launched a $1 million ad campaign calling on the Biden administration to condemn the violence against Catholic churches in particular and implying that the administration has acted to encourage rather than suppress such attacks.

Dissatisfaction with the federal response to the attacks on churches and pro-life pregnancy centers prompted the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank, and former Vice President Mike Pence’s advocacy organization Advancing American Freedom to file a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice.

Even after the FBI established reward money for the firebombing of CompassCare, Harden partnered with the nonprofit legal firm Thomas More Society to hire private investigators in an attempt to find the culprits.

Some pro-choice vandals have been arrested and charged for their involvement in the wave of attacks, including four individuals who were recently indicted in Florida.

A report compiled by the Crime Prevention Research Center and published last year found that pro-life groups fell victim to 22 times more violence in the six months following the publication of the draft Dobbs decision than their pro-choice counterparts.