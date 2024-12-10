Home News First Presbyterian Church of Dallas to acquire 53,000-square-foot facility to serve homeless community

A Dallas church is set to acquire a massive facility to help meet the needs of its community.

First Presbyterian Church of Dallas (FPC Dallas) announced on Sunday that it will acquire CitySquare's Opportunity Center, a 53,000-square-foot facility, in a move that will allow its community ministry, The Stewpot, to relocate and expand its programs.

The Stewpot, which has been working to help underserved communities for nearly 50 years, has seen a significant increase in the number of people it serves, prompting the need for a larger space, according to the church.

Church officials say The Stewpot's programs have grown by three times in recent years, making its current location on Young Street inadequate to meet demand. The new facility will allow The Stewpot to improve its capacity to provide services to thousands of individuals in need, including more than 1,000 meals daily at The Bridge downtown, as well as essential support services such as housing assistance, mental health resources, and healthcare.

“You can't tell the church's story without talking about The Stewpot,” said the Rev. Amos Disasa, senior pastor of FPC Dallas, in a statement. "We are excited to embark on this new journey, especially as we approach our 50th anniversary of serving our neighbors downtown. The Stewpot is a community ministry that binds us together to love and care for one another."

Founded in 1856, FPC Dallas is a congregation of the Presbyterian Church (USA) denomination located in downtown Dallas. The Stewpot is one of several church ministries, including FPC Day School, Encore Park, and the FPC Dallas Foundation, through which the church seeks to “transform the city as ministries of reconciliation, peace, and justice,” according to the FPC Dallas website.

“The Stewpot is excited to continue our mission to serve our community in this new space. This facility will allow us to better deliver our programs and continue to support the 12,000 people we serve annually through CitySquare's Neighbor Resource Center and Food Pantry programs,” said Brenda Snitzer, executive director of The Stewpot. “We are grateful for this opportunity to not only maintain but also grow vital services for the CitySquare community, and we look forward to expanding the impact of The Stewpot as we move forward in faith.”

As part of the acquisition, The Stewpot will continue two of CitySquare's core programs — the Food Pantry and the Neighbor Resource Center — ensuring a seamless transition for individuals who rely on these services. The Neighbor Resource Center helps clients with housing options, SNAP, WIC, healthcare, financial assistance, mental health services, and more.

CitySquare's Opportunity Center, located at the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard and I-30, is just a mile away from The Stewpot's current location. The new space will allow The Stewpot to expand its programs while continuing to serve the community in a more efficient and accessible way.

In 2025, The Stewpot will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a series of milestone events, focusing on the theme “50 Years of Loving Our Neighbors.” Since its founding in 1975, The Stewpot has served over 8 million meals and has helped countless individuals break free from homelessness and poverty through housing, education, stabilization, and more.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of our donors and community partners,” Snitzer added. “As we move forward in this new facility, we will continue to raise the funds necessary to carry out this significant work of helping even more Dallas neighbors in need.”