First trailer for biblical series 'House of David' brings David vs. Goliath battle to life (watch)

Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for the highly-anticipated biblical epic series “House of David,” featuring the iconic battle between David the shepherd boy and the giant Goliath.

“Can one stone change the course of history?” the narrator asks in the trailer, released Thursday from Prime Video and Wonder Project.

The trailer highlights Goliath’s massive stature and the sheer courage of David (Michael Iskander) as he steps forward to confront the formidable giant (Martyn Ford).

Goliath, towering over the soldiers, issues a thunderous challenge for a champion to face him. The story then delves into David’s humble beginnings as a shepherd boy and outsider, setting the stage for his transformative journey. The trailer reaches its climax with a powerful moment — David winding up his slingshot, preparing for the decisive act that will shape his destiny and mark the beginning of his rise to kingship as described in 1 Samuel 17.

“It’s not about the greatness of the giant. It’s about the greatness of God,” David says in the trailer.

The cast includes Ali Suliman (“Jack Ryan,” “Arthur the King”) as King Saul, Stephen Lang (“Avatar,” “Don’t Breathe”) as Samuel, Ayelet Zurer (“Angels and Demons,” “Man of Steel”) as Queen Ahinoam, and Martyn Ford (“Mortal Kombat 2,” “The Sandman”) as Goliath.

“‘House of David’ tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel. The series follows the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an unlikely, outcast teenager as the new king. As Saul loses his power over his kingdom, David finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destiny, navigating love, loss, and violence in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. As one leader falls, another must rise,” reads the show synopsis.

“House of David” will release its first three episodes exclusively on Prime Video on Feb. 27, with new episodes to follow weekly. The series is produced by Nomadic Pictures and Argonauts, along with Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate Television.

Jon Erwin (“Jesus Revolution,” “I Can Only Imagine,” “American Underdog”) created and co-directs the series alongside Jon Gunn (“Ordinary Angels,” “The Case for Christ”). The series also features “The Chosen” creator Dallas Jenkins as a special advisor.

"The Chosen," which has attracted 200 million unique viewers across its platforms since its 2017 debut, is widely recognized for sparking a renewed enthusiasm for biblical dramas in recent years.

Jenkins recently told The Christian Post that both he and Erwin “love the Bible,” adding: “We love God’s Word. We believe it’s perfect. We’re just taking it and bringing it to the world in a fresh way while still honoring the text.”

Erwin and former Netflix and YouTube executive Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten co-founded Wonder Project.

"With 'House of David' being the first project under this new deal, we're setting the stage for a series of compelling, values-driven movies, and TV shows," Erwin previously said. "This is a milestone for The Wonder Project, and we're thrilled to be working with a company that understands and supports our mission and our audience in such a groundbreaking way."

Watch the trailer for “House of David” below.