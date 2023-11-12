5 family friendly films to watch this holiday season

Faith-filled films continue to dominate Hollywood and surpass movie critics' expectations.

“Jesus Revolution” kicked off the year by surpassing $50 million at the box office. “Sound of Freedom” reached the coveted No. 1 spot at the box office for its July 4th release.

More recently, “After Death” became the top-grossing documentary since 2019 and the top-grossing faith-based documentary of all time.

Here's a list of five family-friendly faith-inspired films to watch this holiday season.