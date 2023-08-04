‘Jesus Revolution’ rising on Netflix's top 10 trending list

The Hollywood film “Jesus Revolution,” which explores a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s, is among the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S., according to Pastor Greg Laurie, on whose life the movie is based.

The film, which tells the story of a community of teenage hippies in Southern California and their religious journey, is gaining traction on the streaming platform, which boasts over 75 million subscribers in the U.S.

“Jesus Revolution,” featured in the Aug. 4-11 issue of Newsweek as part of the growing surge in faith-based movies and TV shows, has become Lionsgate’s biggest release in over four years, Laurie noted in a statement sent to The Christian Post celebrating the film's reach to the No. 5 slot.

The plot follows a young Laurie, played by Joel Courtney, and his encounters with Lonnie Frisbee, portrayed by Jonathan Roumie, a charismatic hippie street preacher. Alongside Pastor Chuck Smith, enacted by Kelsey Grammer, they usher in a revival in Smith’s dwindling church, leading to what Time magazine dubbed a “Jesus Revolution.”

Laurie, an evangelist and the founder of Harvest Christian Fellowship in California and Hawaii, expressed his belief in divine intervention for the timing of the film’s release.

The revivalist spirit of the film, Laurie hoped, would inspire Christians globally.

“The timing of ‘Jesus Revolution’ is incredible,” Laurie said. “I believe God’s hand has been on it from the beginning. The Jesus Movement was the last great American spiritual awakening. Some historians have said it was the greatest revival of all time. Our prayer continues to be that this film will prompt Christians everywhere to say, ‘Do it again, Lord!’ And He is!

“We held a baptism earlier this year at the same site where ‘Jesus Revolution’ was filmed. 20,000 people showed up and stood in a line a half-mile long to be baptized. 4,500 people were baptized that day, making it the largest mass baptism in American history.

“Of the many I personally baptized, their point of reference was how the ‘Jesus Revolution’ film impacted them, and now they wanted to follow Christ and be baptized in the same spot where we had these events during the Jesus Movement and where part of the film was made. It was a classic example of ‘life imitating art.’”

The biographical movie, now available on-demand in the United States, represents the latest endeavor of Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company. Lionsgate, a globally recognized independent motion picture company, is known for delivering bold, original and relatable entertainment.

The film’s release has not only impacted the spiritual community but also the cinematic landscape.

The Jesus Movement was a pivotal event of the 20th century that deeply influenced culture, music, and most significantly, the Church and evangelism. Yet, it was rarely portrayed in films and movies, until now.

“Jesus Revolution” offers an intimate glimpse into this cultural shift, weaving a narrative that starts with a revival at Pirates Cove Beach in California. The plot unfolds to show Laurie’s transformation from a restless youth to a significant figure in the revival movement.

The film showcases the complexities and struggles of key figures like Lonnie Frisbee and Chuck Smith, and how they played instrumental roles in triggering the Calvary Chapel Movement.

The movie, while capturing the grandeur of California landscapes and the fervor of the time, also delves into challenging themes like drug abuse, alcoholism, and infidelity.

It underscores the belief that no one is beyond God’s saving grace. At its core, “Jesus Revolution” is a story of faith, hope, and redemption, offering a beacon of hope amidst societal unrest, echoing the era it depicts.