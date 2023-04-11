'Jesus Revolution' surpasses $50M at the box office, slated for digital release

The popular faith-based movie "Jesus Revolution" has grossed over $50 million at the box office and is slated to become available on digital and Blu-ray.

The film telling the true story of the revival on the West Coast in the late 1970s was released into theaters on Feb. 24 and has grossed $51,773,669 after grossing more than $15 million on its opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film's official Facebook page announced last week that it will be available on digital platforms Tuesday. The "Jesus Revolution" website indicates that it will be available to own on DVD and Blu-ray on April 25.

The film is based on a true story of noted pastor Greg Laurie's encounter with a "hippie-street-preacher" named Lonnie Frisbee in the 1970s, which led to a collaboration with Pastor Chuck Smith in the transformation of his "languishing church" into "an unexpected revival of a radical and newfound love."

The film features Joel Courtney as a young Laurie, Jonathan Roumie as Frisbee and Kelsey Grammer of "Cheers" and "Frasier" fame as Smith. The title refers to Time Magazine's description of the revival as a "Jesus Revolution."

In an interview with The Christian Post at the film's premiere in February, Laurie, who now serves as pastor of the multi-campus megachurch Harvest Christian Fellowship in southern California and holds annual stadium revival events attended by thousands, described the film as a "true story" and a "relevant story."

Laurie said the cast of characters portrayed in the movie is "representative of a generation of young people back then that's very similar to a younger generation, searching for answers now." He believes "this generation needs hope, just like our generation needed it."

Cathe Laurie, the pastor's wife of 50 years, said in a video interview before the film's release that the production also serves as a "real love story."

"It's a love story with Jesus, and it's a love story between Greg and myself, and what God did in our lives," she told CP.

CP movie critic Leah MarieAnn Klett describes Jesus Revolution as "a tender, heartfelt and sometimes humorous look at the complicated figures behind the Jesus Movement and how a revival was sparked among the most unlikely of people groups, paving the way for many churches and Christian music today."

She wrote that the film "drives home the biblical truth that no one, not even hippies or pharisaical religious people, is beyond God's saving grace" and serves as a "story of real faith lived out in all its beauty and messiness."

The film touches on difficult topics such as drug abuse, alcoholism and infidelity, which earns it a PG-13 rating.

"Ultimately, 'Jesus Revolution' is a movie about Jesus; about how even in the darkest of times, He's moving; working within hearts and minds to provide hope and true freedom," Klett concluded. "At a time of societal unrest and confusion that mirrors the '60s and '70s, 'Jesus Revolution' provides a much-needed jolt of hope."

"Jesus Revolution" is one of several movies produced by Kingdom Story Company, which partners with Lionsgate to create "life-changing content from a variety of talented storytellers." Other productions from Kingdom Story Company include "I Can Only Imagine," "American Underdog," "I Still Believe" and "Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon."