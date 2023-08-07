‘Unsung Hero’: Lionsgate announces release date of film about Rebecca St. James, for King & Country

Distribution giant Lionsgate announced that it will be behind the 2024 release of the highly anticipated faith-based music feature “Unsung Hero,” which tells the story of the upbringing of Grammy Award-winning Christian artists Rebecca St James and for King and Country.

“Unsung Hero” will focus on the Smallbone family’s journey to the United States from Australia. The film will introduce the world to Helen Smallbone, the family's matriarch, whose faith helped her family of nine stay strong and resilient through life’s struggles and adventures.

The film is being released under Kingdom Story Company, the production team behind the blockbuster hit “Jesus Revolution,” in conjunction with Candy Rock Entertainment, owned by actress Candace Cameron Bure.

The family dramedy was written and directed by Joel Smallbone and Richard Ramsey and produced by Justin Tolley, Josh Walsh and Luke Smallbone.

The Smallbone family was heavily involved in the making of the film, with Joel Smallbone also taking on a leading role. Along with Smallbone, “Unsung Hero” features Daisy Betts, Kirrilee Berger, Jonathan Jackson, Lucas Black, Candace Cameron Bure, Terry O'Quinn and Lady A’s Hillary Scott.

“When David Smallbone’s successful music company collapses, he moves his family from Down Under to the States, searching for a brighter future. With nothing more than their seven children, suitcases, and their love of music, David (played by his son Joel Smallbone) and his pregnant wife Helen (Betts) set out to rebuild their lives, the film’s synopsis read. “Helen’s faith stands against all odds and inspires her husband and children to hold onto theirs. With their own dreams on hold, David and Helen begin to realize the musical prowess in their children, who would go on to become two of the most successful acts in Inspirational Music history: five-time Grammy Award-winning artists for King + Country and Rebecca St. James.”

For King + Country, comprised of Joel and Luke Smallbone, took to social media to share why they strongly felt led to share their story through film.

“It dawned on us about 4 years ago that this story of immigrating from Australia to America & all the adventures & challenges we’ve walked through in between was a story that needed to be told — so we made a movie,” for King + Country shared in Instagram.

The Christian duo added, “It’s our hope that this story encourages you & your family as working on this project & reflecting has encouraged ours."

“Unsung Hero” is set to release on April 26, 2024.





