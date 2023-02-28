 Church & Ministries |

5 sacred songs to sing during Lent

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
Hymn book
Upsplash/Michael Maason

Every year before Easter Sunday, hundreds of millions of Christians engage in a time of solemn contemplation found on the liturgical calendar that is known as Lent.

Lent is a period of roughly 40 days before Resurrection Sunday that begins with Ash Wednesday and goes for 40 days, with the Sundays between the two dates not being included in the observance.

It is common for people observing Lent to give up something, with that fast being practiced Monday through Saturday. Some believers use this season as an opportunity to take up another spiritual discipline.

Here are five traditional hymns commonly sung at church services during the season of Lent, including their historical background and one or two verses from each song.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Was this article helpful?

Want more articles like this?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone by making a one-time donation today.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Free Religious Freedom Updates

Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST newsletter for free, sent twice a week from The Christian Post.

Related Articles

Most Popular

Free Religious Freedom Updates

A religious liberty newsletter that is a must-read for people of faith.

More In Church & Ministries