Daytona Beach repeals ordinance, allows church to operate food pantry for families

Daytona Beach, Florida, has repealed an ordinance that previously restricted the Seventh-Day Baptist Church’s ability to operate its food pantry, enabling the church to continue providing essential assistance to impoverished families. The city’s decision follows a federal lawsuit filed by the church, culminating in a settlement that makes the temporary allowance of the pantry’s operations permanent.

The city of Daytona Beach had initially agreed to permit the Seventh-Day Baptist Church to resume its food distribution ministry while the contested ordinance was repealed. The finalization of the repeal on Tuesday solidifies that agreement, leading to the dismissal of the federal case as per the settlement terms submitted by both the church and the city, according to a joint statement by the First Liberty Institute and Sidley Austin L.L.P.

“We are grateful to Daytona Beach city officials for working with us so that Seventh Baptist can resume its mission of providing food for the hungry, hurting people in the community,” said Ryan Gardner, counsel at First Liberty. “People who take action to care for the hungry should be encouraged and affirmed. The church is thrilled to be able to continue helping those in need.”

The Seventh-Day Baptist Church has provided community support since 2007. For the majority of its existence, the church’s efforts were met with support and encouragement from both city officials and local residents. This collaboration allowed the food ministry to thrive without significant obstacles, even after the church relocated to its current premises within a designated “redevelopment area.”

Redevelopment areas in Daytona Beach are zones identified by the city for improvement projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors. Despite the relocation, the church’s food pantry continued its operations without issue until an enforcement action by the city mandated the closure of the pantry.

Following the closure, the Seventh-Day Baptist Church filed a federal lawsuit challenging the ordinance that restricted their food distribution activities.

Pastor David Troxler, who has led Daytona Beach’s First Christian Church since 1995, told Spectrum News 13 last month that the congregation operated a food distribution center until it was closed by city authorities last fall. In November, the pantry was permitted to resume operations after officials found documentation proving it was exempt under a 2011 regulation.

Troxler, who initiated the pantry in 2010 to address Daytona’s status as a food desert, noted a significant increase in demand, with monthly service rising from about 200 families to over 500 last year.

The pantry operates on the third and fourth Fridays each month, providing canned goods, dry supplies and meat to families facing food insecurity.