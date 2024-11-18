Home News Florida sues FEMA for discrimination, denying aid to Trump supporters

Florida has sued the Federal Emergency Management Agency, alleging discrimination in hurricane relief efforts against supporters of President-elect Donald Trump. The lawsuit, filed by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, accuses FEMA officials of deliberately denying aid to victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton based on their political affiliation.

The suit names FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and former FEMA supervisor Marn'i Washington as defendants.

The federal lawsuit claims that FEMA officials conspired to discriminate against hurricane victims who displayed support for the former president. Specifically, the complaint accuses Washington of directing workers to avoid aiding homes displaying Trump campaign signs after Hurricane Milton hit Florida in late September and early October, according to NPR.

“Hurricane season is not over, and the federal agency in charge of emergency response is embroiled in scandal — caught withholding aid from storm victims in Florida who support President Trump,” Moody was quoted as saying.

Washington, who was later fired, reportedly gave verbal instructions and repeated them in a group chat, instructing relief teams to bypass homes advertising Trump, The Daily Wire reported earlier.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has thrown his support behind the lawsuit, declaring that he has directed other state agencies to investigate and ensure accountability.

DeSantis described the incident as “the blatant weaponization of government by partisan activists.”

“New leadership is on the way in DC, and I'm optimistic that these partisan bureaucrats will be fired,” DeSantis wrote on X.

The accusations against FEMA first came to light through an internal investigation.

The Daily Wire reported that messages in a government group chat included instructions to “avoid homes advertising Trump” during post-hurricane surveys in Highlands County, a conservative area significantly affected by Hurricane Milton. As per these reports, at least 20 homes with Trump signs were bypassed during relief efforts, leading to widespread backlash from residents and prompting Moody's lawsuit.

Criswell called Washington's behavior “reprehensible” and a “clear violation of FEMA's core values ​​and principles to help people regardless of their political affiliation.”

Following the initial revelation, Washington was terminated, but not before defending her actions. In an interview on media commentator Roland Martin's digital show, Washington asserted she was merely following “standard protocol” to avoid hostility in the field.

The scandal has attracted congressional scrutiny, with Criswell set to testify before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Tuesday.

A FEMA spokesperson earlier said the agency is “deeply disturbed” by the incident, stressing that Washington had “no authority” to issue such guidance.

The controversy surrounding FEMA's response is not limited to Washington's actions.

Similar allegations emerged in North Carolina following Hurricane Helene, when FEMA was accused of selective assistance. In response, FEMA suspended its door-to-door operations in North Carolina temporarily, citing threats against its personnel.

Complaints of delayed or insufficient aid to Trump-supporting areas have persisted, including in regions like Carter County, Tennessee.

FEMA's response to the hurricanes has been substantial, with the agency having provided assistance to over 365,000 households affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in Florida, disbursing more than $898 million in aid. However, the allegations of selective aid distribution have marred these efforts.