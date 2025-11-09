Home News for KING & COUNTRY aims to set the ‘World on Fire’ after taking year off from touring

The flames seemed to climb higher and higher at the recent Dove Awards ceremony as the Grammy Award-winning duo for KING & COUNTRY unveiled their latest radio single, "World on Fire".



As flames blazed 20 feet high on the stage, the performance served as a beacon that they were back and better than ever.



The performance marked the band's first original song release in more than two years. Fresh from a year off from touring to get some much-needed rest and to regroup for the next phase of their music, "World on Fire" represents a rallying cry to live fully alive and to be on fire for God.



"John Wesley used to say, 'People don't come to watch me preach. They come to watch me burn,'" says for KING & COUNTRY's Luke Smallbone, who, along with brother Joel, has sold more than 13 million albums to date. "And I remember thinking about that, and one of the songs that came to mind was the old kids' Sunday school song 'This Little Light of Mine.' And I thought between the John Wesley quote, and then that song, how bright is my light? And I realized we needed to make our flame for God burn brighter."



The single will serve as a precursor to their forthcoming 2026 album release, a recording designed to build upon the success of the 2024 hit feature film "Unsung Hero," a biopic about how their family first came to America from Australia.



Smallbone says that the time off afforded them the chance to reflect upon where the last 15 years have taken them and to allow God to breathe new vision into their hearts. He believes that, out of this refining process, will come a renewed clarity to usher in a new era for them, one of passion and purpose.



"I've never been someone that's addicted to work. But I started to realize that I'm not addicted to work. My work is not where I find my identity. But I do think I have probably overly enjoyed accomplishing things," Smallbone said. "And when you strip that all back and you're not accomplishing all of those different things, it gives you time to reflect and rediscover why you are doing what you are doing in the first place. I've realized that I should never underestimate the power of having fun. Don't underestimate the power of having great joy in your life."



Luke Smallbone joins the "Crossmap Podcast" to chat about why he and his brother decided to take some time off and how it has refocused them for what lies ahead. Listen as he shares about their new single, "World on Fire," and his hope that it will become an anthem for revival around the world.

LISTEN NOW: