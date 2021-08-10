For King & Country's new song 'Relate' pleads for ‘empathy' despite differences

Contemporary Christian music duo for King & Country released their latest single “Relate” this week — a song that serves as a cry for unity in times of great division.

Joel and Luke Smallbone's latest single shows listeners how everyone can find a way to relate despite differences.

The lyrics read, in part: “Has life hit you so hard that you've been knocked down?/ Have you gone too far to find the middle ground?/ Cause I've been real, I've been fake (Ooh-ooh-ooh)/ Been a sinner, been a saint (Ooh-ooh-ooh)/ I've been right, I've been so, so wrong/ Yeah, I've made my mistakes.”

The Australian natives want their listeners to embrace the idea that everyone shares the same basic human experiences. They hope to inspire people to focus on what brings humanity closer rather than the differences that drive people apart.

“‘Relate’ is really the ongoing search for compassion and empathy amidst our differences. For us, music has always been about the sense of finding community and connection through the universal language of song,” the Smallbones, now Nashville residents, shared in a statement.

They added: “We’re brought together in a beautiful way by that lyric or melody regardless of our backgrounds, differences or where we’re from. … As the chorus conveys, ‘I don’t know what it’s like to be you, you don’t know what it’s like to be me, but what if we’re all the same in different kinds of ways, can you relate?’”

“Relate," along with their previous song “Together," are the first radio singles released from the band since their successful 2018 album Burn the Ships.

The song and music video for “Relate” are now available to stream. The band is currently on the road for their first arena tour in two years.