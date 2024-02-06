Home News Former '90s rave church leader charged with rape, sexual offenses spanning decades

A former Church of England clergyman, known for leading a rave-inspired congregation during the 1980s, has been charged with rape and assault following a four-year investigation.

The Rev. Christopher Brain, 66, is scheduled to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on March 18 to respond to one charge of rape and 33 counts of indecent assault.

The allegations against him are related to incidents with at least 11 women that reportedly occurred between 1981 and 1995.

The charges stem from a four-year investigation by South Yorkshire Police, initiated by allegations from former female members of the Nine O'Clock Service, a movement Brain founded in Sheffield during the 1980s.

"These charges follow a complex and wide-ranging investigation into events dating back 30 or more years," Chief Superintendent Lindsey Butterfield, district commander for Sheffield, said in a statement. "The police investigation was launched in 2020 when a number of victims came forward to report the allegations to us. Since this time, an investigation team has been working hard to build up a full picture of what is reported to have happened."

The Nine O'Clock Service movement gained the Anglican hierarchy's support for its nightclub-style services, attracting large numbers of young worshippers. The movement also impressed George Carey, who later became the Archbishop of Canterbury, according to The Times.

The NOS, initially hosted at St. Thomas Crookes in Sheffield before moving to Ponds Forge in the city center, was a revolutionary approach to worship that drew hundreds of young people away from traditional services. This innovation was once praised by church leaders, including the then-Bishop of Sheffield David Lunn, who recognized the NOS's "permanent significance" as a "new development in the way we understand the Christian religion."

The movement faced controversy and eventually collapsed in the mid-1990s amid allegations of sexual impropriety, including complaints about inappropriate performances at Christian music festivals.

Brain, residing in Wilmslow, Cheshire, is also a director of Pentameter, a management and design consultancy based in Manchester. Following the public announcement of the charges, a number of former NOS members are considering legal action, with their solicitor, Richard Scorer of Slater & Gordon, confirming representation but declining further comment due to the ongoing police investigation, The Times reports.

A woman arrested during the inquiry remains under investigation but has not been charged.

The church authorities have been reviewing their past oversight of the NOS congregation, offering support to a group of complainants.