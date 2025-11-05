Share

Former Fla. church treasurer charged with stealing $70,000 from house of worship

Marisa Humose, a former church treasurer who on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025 was arrested and charged with allegedly stealing over $70,000 from the Florida-based church where she worked at.
A former church treasurer has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $70,000 from the Florida house of worship where she had worked for the past few years.

Marisa Humose, 48, was arrested on Monday and charged with grand theft of over $50,000 and organized scheme to defraud, according to a press release from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, Humose began working at Greater Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in 2022 and was employed as a treasurer there until earlier this year, having access to the church’s Cash App and bank accounts.

During that time, Humose allegedly stole over $70,000 from the congregation’s Cash App account from the time she began working there until her dismissal.

In June, according to authorities, the pastor of the church reached out to the county sheriff’s office to report “suspected financial discrepancies” in the church's account. 

In addition to her role as church treasurer, Humose also previously worked as an administrative assistant with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Humose was “involuntarily terminated” on Monday due to “a separate investigation through FWC’s Office of Inspector General,” according to the sheriff’s office press release.

Humose was also a member of the fraternal organization Della Walker Chapter No. 86, Order of the Eastern Star, PHA, which wished her a happy birthday on Facebook back in August.

Last November, Influence Magazine cited a report from the Center for the Study of Global Christianity at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, which estimated that embezzlement will cost Christian ministry organizations around $70 billion this year.

In contrast, the Center estimated that, over the course of that same time period, congregations worldwide will receive approximately $60 billion in foreign missions funding.

“As an auditor who has investigated fraud in churches and nonprofits for more than 30 years, I’ve seen firsthand how these issues impact all areas of ministry,” wrote Rollie Dimos for Influence.

“Damage from financial scandals typically extends far beyond the immediate loss. Donor confidence also takes a hit, along with the church’s reputation in the community.”

