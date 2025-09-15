Home News Forrest Frank 'doesn't care' he lost 30K followers for posting about Charlie Kirk, repents for 'lukewarm' posts

CCM artist Forrest Frank said he “doesn’t care” that 30,000 people unfollowed him after he posted a clip about late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and publicly repented for the ways he’s used his platform as a “lukewarm highlight reel.”

In a video published on social media last week, Frank said, "30,000 people unfollowed me because I posted about Charlie Kirk and I said that Jesus Christ is Lord."

“Good,” he said. “I don’t want you to follow me. I don’t want you to track my music. I don’t want you to come to my shows. I don’t want you to do any of that if you don’t do this one thing, and that is, follow Jesus Christ, the King of all kings, the Lord of all lords, the one who is, the one who is to come.”

“He’s coming back real soon,” the "Your Way's Better" singer continued. “So if you have not gotten your heart right with Him and dropped down on your knees and repented to him. Today is the day. The hour is at hand.

"I don’t know if you can feel it too. There’s a heaviness, something shifted, and I don’t care. I don’t care anymore. I just want you to know that Jesus Christ is here and He loves you.”

Kirk, co-founder and executive director of Turning Point USA and TPUSA Faith, was assassinated on Sept. 10 during an event at Utah Valley University in front of an audience of more than 3,000 people. He is survived by his wife, Erika, and their two children.

Following Kirk’s death, Frank shared a video reacting to a clip of the late activist praising him for the influence his music is having on Gen Zers.

“There is an undoubtable surge happening of Christian interest in this country,” Kirk said in the video. “The most popular music now for Gen Z is Christian music.”

“Forrest Frank is incredibly popular and growing in popularity. Even if you listen to Forrest Frank’s lyrics, they’re actually pretty biblically good and like, legit, like very good, like submitting to God’s will and His path,” Kirk continued. “There’s something happening right now, and it’s a revival that is surprising a lot of the experts.”

After watching Kirk’s video, Frank’s eyes welled up with tears as he said, “Pretty much everyone of us, if not everyone of us, yesterday and today are just feeling this heaviness.”

“I think if I could summarize it, whether you know it or not, it is an angst for the return of Jesus — for the return of justice,” Frank explained.

“Charlie was so bold with his message, and I don’t feel comfortable using this platform to share music without stripping everything away,” Frank continued, “and like Charlie did, speak my mind to the core.”

“The reality is that Jesus Christ is the only way, and He’s coming back soon, and when He does, every single knee will bow,” Frank said, his voice shaking. “It’s time [to] repent and get your life right, because we don’t know if today is our last day.”

In his latest video, the “Good Day” singer said he doesn’t care if he loses followers due to the previous post: “But I do care if you follow Jesus,” he said. “I have nothing else to share but this one message, and I repent for ways I’ve allowed my platform to be a lukewarm highlight reel. From here on out, I’m using as much energy as I can to let people know about the only thing that matters.”

He added, “Everyone is welcome,” explaining, “I’m saying that it’s all a waste and I have failed if this message isn’t clearly stated. Let’s make Heaven crowded," he added, referring to Erika Kirk's comments Friday night.

At the time of Kirk’s death, he had been touring campuses with his "Prove Me Wrong" speaking series. Law enforcement believes the shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, fired a single round from a distance of 200 yards while perched on a building.

Following Kirk’s death, a slew of Christian artists expressed condolences on social media.

CCM music artist Michael W. Smith posted on Instagram, writing in part: “We are numb. Our hearts break for Charlie Kirk’s family, and for all of those who’ve lost loved ones to senseless violence lately. Our world is broken. I have been struggling to find words (or music) to express my deep ache. But I know this: I am not shaken, not defeated, not afraid. I know God’s record of carrying his children through tragedy and it’s flawless. 100% of the time he comes through.”

Gospel music star CeCe Winans wrote on Instagram Stories, “My heart goes out to Charlie Kirk’s family! Praying for the God of comfort to comfort them. May God’s love surround them and give them peace. Psalm 34:18: The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.”

Tauren Wells, who will host the upcoming GMA Dove Awards in October, wrote on Instagram: “I am stunned.

He continued, "There are so many ways I feel compelled to comment on the tragic events unfolding … as a believer, a husband, father, pastor … as an American. I’m personally still processing it all. But I’ll start here. The violence that has transpired over the last several weeks, days, and hours in our neighborhoods, schools, communities, churches, and campuses, just that I happen to be aware of, is absolutely horrendous and gut wrenching. The reality that you can be stabbed and killed while sitting doing nothing, or our children targeted while they learn and play, or shot and killed for standing for what you believe in in 2025 in America, is painful. Sobering.

“Senseless acts of violence, motivated by demonic forces of hatred, should provoke something deep in the heart of all people to wake up to the godless ignorance that is rampant in the hearts and minds of people," Wells continued. "Especially, the Church should be provoked into taking our spiritual position of intercession to activate our prayers and all of Heaven’s forces to wage war against our invisible enemies!

"Our heart and prayers go out to Charlie Kirk’s entire family, wife and children and I pray that the powers of darkness at work would be exposed and expelled by the power of Jesus Christ."

Kirk's funeral will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept 21. A website created in his memory, fightforcharlie.com, says doors will open at 8 a.m., with the program beginning at 11 a.m.