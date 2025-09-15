Home News Charlie Kirk update: Funeral date; trans roommate cooperating with authorities

The stadium funeral for Christian conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last Wednesday at the age of 31, has been scheduled as federal agents continue their investigation with the cooperation of a trans-identified roommate of the alleged killer.

Kirk's funeral will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. A website created in his memory, fightforcharlie.com, says doors will open at 8 a.m., with the program beginning at 11 a.m.

"Charlie Kirk's life was a testament to faith, courage, and conviction," the website reads. "From his earliest days, he believed America was worth fighting for, and he dedicated every moment of his 31 years to that cause. He lived with eyes fixed on eternity, grounded in the truth of God's Word, and driven by a calling bigger than himself."

Kirk was shot in the neck during a student debate at Utah Valley University. He died later that day at a hospital in Orem, Utah. Kirk had been touring campuses with his "Prove Me Wrong" speaking series, which drew both large crowds and protests.

Kirk's body was flown back to Arizona last Thursday by Air Force Two, a call sign for the aircraft carrying the vice president of the United States. Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk co-founded in 2012, confirmed the funeral plans.

Erika Kirk, his widow, delivered an emotional livestream on Friday night, vowing to continue the mission her husband started.

Law enforcement believes the shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, fired a single round from a distance of 200 yards while perched on a building. Authorities were alerted after 12:30 p.m. when students fled in panic.

Robinson was arrested after a 33-hour manhunt and has been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm and obstruction of justice. He is being held without bail.

Utah's Republican Gov. Spencer Cox stated during an appearance on ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday that Robinson lived with a romantic partner undergoing a gender transition, saying he is "indeed a boyfriend who — who is transitioning from — from male to female."

Authorities are investigating whether Robinson's relationship with his trans-identified roommate influenced his decision to kill Kirk, which could help establish a motive, six sources familiar with the case told Axios. Those sources believe that Robinson had a romantic relationship with his roommate.

The roommate, 22-year-old Lance Twiggs, who has not been charged and is a student at Utah Tech University, is being "extremely cooperative" with investigators and reportedly was "aghast" by the killing. Cox said that Robinson has not been cooperative and has not confessed to authorities.

While Robinson came from a Republican family, Cox said on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that Robinson's "ideology was very different than his family."

Law enforcement sources told Axios that they are trying to determine if Twiggs or others had prior knowledge of the shooting. Messages on Twigg's phone from a sender listed as "Tyler" reportedly informed the roommate of where the gun was hidden.

"It's pretty clear that Robinson's roommate knew a lot and didn't say anything after the killing, so they're a person of interest officially and are cooperating," an official told Axios. "We want to keep it that way."

Investigators are also probing whether any left-wing groups in Utah had foreknowledge or involvement in the shooting, Axios' sources added, noting that one of these groups reportedly took down its social media profile following the incident.

Bullet casings recovered from the scene were etched with slogans such as "Hey fascist! Catch!" and lyrics from the Italian anti-fascist song "Bella Ciao," which has recently been used in online far-left circles.

Authorities have not released an official motive, but Cox has said Robinson appeared to be "deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology."

Twiggs' grandfather, Jerry Twiggs, told the Daily Mail he could not confirm if his grandson identifies as transgender and stated that he never met Robinson.

"After he was with the police, he's been at his house, and there's no way for us to contact him other than going over there," Jerry Twiggs was quoted as saying.

Tyler Robinson was once a top-performing student. He had earned a scholarship to Utah State University, where he enrolled in 2021, but left after one semester. He received a concurrent enrollment credit through Utah Tech University while in high school. More recently, he was a third-year student in an electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College in St. George, Utah, according to a statement from the Utah System of Higher Education.

Robinson's father reportedly helped authorities secure his surrender after a family member informed a local sheriff's office that Robinson had confessed or implied guilt in the shooting, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Robinson's upbringing in Washington, Utah, was described by neighbors as conservative and religious. His parents run a countertop business and are registered Republicans. Neighbors described Robinson as respectful and quiet. A former classmate told WSJ that he was "just a sweet, respectful, skinny teenager."

Robinson's mother, a licensed clinical social worker, had posted frequently on Facebook about his academic accomplishments. At age 15, he was already active online and once dressed up as "some guy from a meme" for Halloween.

Investigators believe his immersion in online culture played a role in shaping his worldview. One unfired casing bore the phrase, "If you read this, you are gay, lmao," referring to an internet meme.

Some social media users have shared false images of Robinson wearing a Trump shirt, claiming he was a conservative. Others have pointed to his upbringing in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but those who knew him say he didn't attend church often as he grew older. State records show he was registered as nonpartisan.

Kirk, a supporter of former President Trump, was known for debating liberal students and often posted videos of these exchanges online. He played a key role in Republican youth engagement during the 2024 presidential campaign and hosted a popular podcast.

Trump called for the death penalty if Robinson is convicted.