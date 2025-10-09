Home News Jelly Roll questions Forrest Frank's decision to reject awards while profiting from Christian songs

Christian singers are responding to Forrest Frank’s vow to no longer accept awards for his music, with some suggesting his stance is hypocritical because he still accepts monetary compensation for his work.

On Monday, Christian musician Forrest Frank announced in a social media post that he would no longer accept awards for his music. “As Christians, it’s hard to know where the line is in the sand between being in the world and not of the world,” he said.

Answering his own question, pondering, “Where’s the line in the sand drawn,” Frank concluded, “I’m convicted, personally, that a line that I can draw is that I will not receive a trophy for something that is from Jesus and for Jesus.”

“I was wrestling with this last year. I even said that on stage at the Dove Awards. I said ‘I’m still struggling with the concept of receiving this award, but all glory to Jesus, every name will fade away, including mine, except for one name,’” Frank recalled.

After informing his fans that he would no longer attend the Doves and the Grammys, Frank expressed hope that he could “be an example to the youth that the trophy is our salvation” and that “the trophy is that my name is listed in the Book of Life and I get to have eternal life.”

Jelly Roll, a secular musician who has performed numerous Christian songs, was one of several artists to weigh in on what Frank has referred to as his new “stance of nonparticipation.”

In a comment on Frank’s Instagram post, Jelly Roll suggested that Frank’s “stance of nonparticipation” was inconsistent: “Won’t receive trophy from something for Jesus but will take the profits from something from Jesus for Jesus. Maybe I’m missing something here lol.”

In another comment on Frank’s post, Jelly Roll described his point of view as “an interesting take,” adding, “I dig it.” At the same time, Jelly Roll asked Frank, “How do you think this compares as profiting from the same music?”

“I love that you said ‘I don’t want to get a trophy for something that’s from Jesus for Jesus” which is awesome — but also make MILLIONS of dollars doing that same thing that is From Jesus for Jesus,” Jelly Roll noted.

Jelly Roll wasn't the only prominent musician to share his thoughts about Frank’s “stance of nonparticipation.”

The Christian band Kings Kaleidoscope suggested that Frank should approach his “stance of nonparticipation” a little differently. “A super clean way to do this is simply not submit your music to awards shows (ie Frank Ocean), then you have zero chance of winning,” the band advised Frank. “To be considered you have to submit your music, which it looks like you or your label/publisher have, why not just bypass that altogether? That’s what we’ve always done.”

Solo Christian artist CeCe Winans had a much shorter comment reacting to Frank’s post, simply urging him to “follow your convictions.”

Winans was one of several performers nominated for awards at the Dove Awards, where the Gospel Music Association recognizes Christian artists and songs. Frank, whose Instagram post was prompted by his decision not to attend the 2025 Dove Awards, was nominated for six awards.