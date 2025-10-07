Home News Christian singer Forrest Frank will no longer attend awards shows: 'The trophy is our salvation'

Christian singer and songwriter Forrest Frank has announced that he will no longer attend awards shows, sharing his belief that recognition for his music isn't necessary because he already has “the greatest award of all time.”

In a video posted to TikTok Monday, Frank addressed his absence from the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards, which are scheduled to take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, Tuesday.

“As Christians, it’s hard to know where the line in the sand is between being in the world and not of the world,” he said. Frank acknowledged that he dresses and presents himself “like the world” and that his music “can kind of sound like the world” before asking, “Where’s the line in the sand drawn?”

“I’m convicted, personally, that a line that I can draw is that I will not receive a trophy for something that is from Jesus and for Jesus,” he proclaimed. “I was wrestling with this last year. I even said that on stage at the Dove Awards. I said, ‘I’m still struggling with the concept of receiving this award, but all glory to Jesus, every name will fade away, including mine, except for one name.’”

Frank detailed how he felt “a conviction to go even a step further and say, ‘I don’t know if I even want to step on the stage. I don’t know if I want to step in the room.’” Thus, he announced that he has “decided to take a stance of nonparticipation,” vowing, “I will not be attending the Doves and the Grammys.”

“I hope to be an example to the youth that the trophy is our salvation,” he added. “The trophy is that my name is listed in the Book of Life and I get to have eternal life. What good is a piece of metal going to do compared to that?”

In a caption accompanying the video, Frank clarified that “This is not a refusal to be a light in dark places … this is a refusal to go on stages and get awards.” He insisted that “I already got the greatest award of all time.”

Frank is up for multiple Dove Awards this year. Two of his songs, “Good Day” and “Up!,” were nominated for song of the year. Frank’s song “Your way’s better” is in the running for pop/contemporary recorded song of the year, while his song “Heaven on this Earth” was nominated for rap/hip hop recorded song of the year. Frank is also a contender for artist of the year and songwriter of the year, while his album Child of God has been nominated for pop/contemporary album of the year.

Frank’s “stance of nonparticipation” raises questions about what will happen should he receive one or more awards tonight. Final round voting took place between Aug. 7-14, nearly two months ago. Besides the song of the year nomination for “Up!,” which also includes collaborating artist Connor Price, all of the other awards Frank is in the running for are reserved exclusively for the artist and his songs or albums.

Other contenders for this year’s Dove Awards include worship leader Brandon Lake, who is up for nine awards, as well as prominent musicians CeCe Winans, Josiah Queen, Lauren Daigle and Phil Wickham. Several first-time nominees are also in the running, including Abbie Gamboa, Down East Boys and Nick Days.

Hosted by worship artist and pastor Tauren Wells, the Dove Awards will air on Trinity Broadcasting Network and the TBN+ app Friday at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. EDT. The ceremony will also simulcast on SiriusXM’s The Message while TBN and TBN+ will re-air the award show on Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. EDT.