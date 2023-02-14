4 things to know about the Ohio train derailment, burning toxic chemicals

More than a week after a train derailment caused a leakage of toxic chemicals in eastern Ohio, questions remain about the air and water safety for millions living in the Ohio River Basin after state and federal authorities claimed the burning of chemicals poses no threat.

Nearly two weeks after a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, the federal government continues to work in partnership with the state government as well as the freight railroad company Norfolk Southern to repair the damage caused by the accident. While government authorities maintain that the air and water in the area is safe, reports of dead fish and animals and people getting sick are leading to concerns that the impacts of the incident remain a threat to public health.

Here are four things to know about the Ohio train derailment.

1

2

3

4

5

Next