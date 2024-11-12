Home News Fundraiser launched to help 5 children of murdered missionary Beau Shroyer

A GoFundMe campaign seeking to help the family of murdered missionary Beau Shroyer is hoping to raise at least $15,000 to repatriate his body to the U.S. and help his five children navigate “unimaginable loss and uncertainty” as his wife, Jackie Shroyer, faces charges in Angola for allegedly masterminding a murder plot.

“This GoFundMe is a call for help for the five Shroyer children. Our hope is to gather support for their immediate needs, including counseling, educational stability, and the care that will help them begin to heal as well as make sure their beloved father is laid to rest in a place where they will be able to be comforted by his presence,” campaign organizer, Marina Roering wrote on Sunday.

The campaign, which was launched on Sunday and has raised more than $3,400 as of Tuesday morning, praised the former pastor, realtor and police officer for dedicating his life to sharing his faith and serving the marginalized people of Angola.

“Beau, originally from Minnesota, felt a powerful calling to serve as a missionary, dedicating his life to sharing hope and faith in communities far from home. Leaving behind a career as a police officer and real estate agent, Beau; alongside his wife, Jackie, took a brave leap of faith and journeyed to Africa to build a future of service and compassion for others,” Roering noted.

She remembered the late missionary as someone whose journey was “filled with love, humility and kindness.”

“He was a source of inspiration to anyone he met, and to his family, a rock of strength and love. His tragic passing has left a profound void in the lives of all who knew him, and the grief felt by his loved ones and the community is immeasurable,” Roering added.

Beau Shroyer and his wife were beloved members of the Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, before moving to Lubango, Angola, in 2021 to do missionary work under the auspices of SIM USA, a longtime global missionary organization that focuses on doing missionary work in places where it’s difficult to share the Gospel. The missionary agency has expressed shock at the charges leveled against 44-year-old Jackie Shroyer but said they have taken steps to ensure she has appropriate legal representation.

“The global SIM community is heartbroken over the death of our friend and colleague Beau Shroyer, who was killed in a violent criminal attack in Angola on Friday, October 25. We are shocked and devastated to learn that his wife, Jackie Shroyer, has been arrested in connection with his death,” the ministry said in a statement.

“SIM is grateful to Angolan law enforcement for their diligence in investigating this matter and encourages patience and respect for all involved as the legal process unfolds. SIM remains committed to supporting the ongoing pursuit of justice for Beau and has taken steps to ensure that Jackie has appropriate legal representation.”

Manuel Halaiwa, a spokesperson for Angola’s Criminal Investigation Service said Jackie Shroyer was the mastermind behind a murder for hire plot involving three other men in which her husband was killed. Investigators also allege that Jackie Shroyer was involved in a romantic relationship with one of the men, Bernardino Elias, 24, who worked as a security guard for her family. The two other men have been identified as Isalino Kayoo, 23, and Gelson Ramos, 22.

“There are strong suspicions here of a possibly romantic relationship in relation to the person who ordered the case and her accomplice, the citizen who was initially a guard through a private security company, but who, after ending his contract with this company, was welcomed because he seemed to be a good person very close to the couple and was hired with another salary to serve the couple,” Halaiwa said.

As the legal process continues, Roering urged support for Beau Shroyer’s children and extended family as they grapple with the loss and prepare for his burial expected on Nov. 30.

“His children, who are now enduring unimaginable loss and uncertainty, are being cared for by family who will work tirelessly to support them in this incredibly trying time, ensuring they are safe, loved, and surrounded by those who care for them deeply,” she said.

“His family has started the process of repatriation of his body to the United States, planning his funeral, seeking reliable sources of information during the investigation and legal proceedings surrounding his death, as well as providing ongoing support for his children.”