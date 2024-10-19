Home News Fundraiser relaunched for dad facing murder charge for killing alleged sex predator found with daughter

A fundraiser to help cover legal defense expenses for a central Arkansas man charged with first-degree murder after he shot and killed a man found in a vehicle with his missing 14-year-old daughter has been relaunched. Two earlier fundraisers that had amassed as much as $100,000 in donations had been shut down.

Aaron Spencer, 36, of Lonoke County, about 20 miles east of Little Rock, confronted the man early on Oct. 15 about 75 miles northeast of Hot Springs.

According to the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a call around 1:12 a.m. regarding a missing juvenile. As deputies were dispatched to the family’s home, they were informed that the father had located his daughter with a man named Michael Fosler. During the encounter, a confrontation ensued, resulting in the shooting of Fosler, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Spencer was taken into custody and held at the Lonoke County Detention Center before being released at 1:12 p.m. on Wednesday.

He is facing a preliminary charge of first-degree murder, classified as a Class Y felony, which carries a potential sentence ranging from 10 years to life in prison, according to public resources.

The girl’s mother took to social media to provide updates following the incident, revealing that the family managed to post bail for her husband and had tried to launch fundraisers to secure legal representation.

"We are private people, so all of this being public has been very difficult,” wife Heather Spencer wrote.

Fosler had been previously arrested in July for internet stalking of a child and sexual assault, according to Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley. The family had reportedly filed a no-contact order against Fosler due to his stalking behavior.

In a Facebook video that is no longer available, the sheriff stated that the investigation is ongoing, prompting authorities to release only limited details at this time. He noted that the prosecutor will decide what charges might be filed, as no official charges have been made yet.

“I have not, nor will I, advocate for any specific charge,” Staley said. “This is a tragic situation, and my thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

Following Spencer’s arrest, over $100,000 in donations reportedly flooded a GoFundMe account set up for his legal expenses. However, the platform has since removed the fundraiser without providing an explanation.

“Our GoFundMe was removed, and people are being issued refunds,” Spencer’s wife wrote. “If you donated, I apologize; I have no idea why this is happening.”

In response, a GiveSendGo page was created for Spencer, which was also closed but includes a message expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support.

“Words cannot express how deeply appreciative we are for the support coming in from all over the world,” the message reads. “We have reached far beyond our goal in less than a week. The rest of our fundraising will be done through Gun Owners of Arkansas and will be pinned across all socials. Updates will follow soon. Please continue to share our story far and wide. Thank you, and God bless you all.”

Gun Owners of Arkansas, a nonprofit organization, launched its own fundraiser to assist Spencer. While it remains unclear how much has been raised, the group issued a statement supporting Spencer's actions.

“After conducting research and reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident involving Mr. Aaron Spencer, Gun Owners of Arkansas has concluded that he was justified in his actions under Arkansas Self Defense Law, despite being preliminarily charged with first-degree murder,” the statement said. “We have mobilized our Defense Fund Account to support a fellow gun owner.”

Supporters are asking the public to email the Lonoke County prosecuting attorney's office and ask them not to press charges against Spencer.