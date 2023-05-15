Funeral of Shireta Rogers, wife of Pastor Tim Rogers set for May 20

Shireta Rogers, the wife of pastor and singer Tim Rogers, whose sudden passing at 46 was announced last Tuesday, will be remembered in a memorial service on Saturday at the Chickasaw Arena in Blytheville, Arkansas.

The announcement of the funeral arrangements was made by the pastor’s band, Tim Rogers & The Fellas, last Friday. The celebration of life for Shireta Rogers will take place at noon, at the Chickasaw Area in Blytheville.

Those who wish to support the family are asked to make donations to a trust fund set up for the couple’s seven children instead of sending flowers.

“In lieu of flowers, Pastor Tim Rogers and the family request that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to his children’s trust fund via Cashapp: $rogerskidstrustfund,” the band said in their statement. “Thank you so much for all of your support, thoughts and prayers during this incredibly hard time.”

Prior to the memorial service, a viewing of Shireta Rogers’ body will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 19 at the Prince of Peace Church in Blytheville.

Shireta Rogers’ cause of death has not yet been made public by her family, but her death was announced just six days after her husband’s band requested prayer for her on May 3.

“Peace & Blessings to All! Asking for your prayers for First Lady Shireta Rogers. We love you & appreciate your prayers!!!” the May 3 statement from the band noted.

Since her passing on May 9, many of Shireta Rogers’ friends and family members have been grieving her death openly on social media.

“Am truly heartbroken on her passing and lost for words on this one. But I know that God [has] truly gained a beautiful angel,” her brother, Robert Weatherspoon, wrote on Facebook. “Facebook, please keep the Rogers, Weatherspoons, and the Franklin family in your prayers, to lift us all up during this difficult time, sis you will never be forgotten, until we both meet again. Rip Shireta.”

Pastor Rogers garnered national attention in 2018 after he declared during the funeral of a young man in Blytheville that Hell is a "fairytale" no different than Santa Claus.

“To believe in Hell means you have to believe in Santa Claus. I don't care how you cut [it]. Hell is an imaginary place. And I was told that if anything that does not have an explanation must be imagination," Rogers declared.

"So that's why you can talk about a Hell that you don't know nobody went to. For a billion years ain't nobody ever came back and told you that they were hot. For a billion years, ain't nobody ever came back and told you that they up in yonder singing around in a choir. I didn't come for you to agree with me. I know how to lay it out to y'all salted but I don't care. I didn't come for you to agree with me," he continued to approving hoots and shouts from the people who had packed the church to mourn.

In an extended interview with The Christian Post, Rogers later explained that he was on a quest for deeper meaning and truth with his church and he couldn’t really say what happens to Christians and non-Christians after they die.

“You know, at this juncture, I don't really have that answer. I'm undergoing a theological tune-up. There's a lot of stuff that I actually stumbled into that's new understanding to me. So, I guess what I'm saying is, I'm not done turning pages. I'm not done [with] my search and my quest,” he said. “I can't actually give you an answer as to where believers and nonbelievers go after death.”