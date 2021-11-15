‘Gas on God’: DC megachurch helps hundreds of commuters pay at the pump

A megachurch in Washington, D.C. recently helped over 200 commuters pay for gas expenses as prices at the pump are rising across the United States.

Greater Mount Calvary Holy Church held their first-ever “Gas on God” event on Saturday morning, giving 250 drivers $20 each to help pay for gas at a station off Rhode Island Avenue.

GMCHC Executive Pastor Kristel M. Woodhouse told The Christian Post that the charitable event was done in order to “impact our community in a different way.”

“There are people who need gas to get to and from work and what better way to embrace our community by meeting their needs,” explained Woodhouse.

Woodhouse noted that “our desire has always been to meet the needs of the community” and that she hoped that the commuters they helped “felt God's love for them in a tangible way.”

Founded in 1966 by Archbishop Alfred A. Owens, who currently serves as senior pastor, GMCHC presently boasts a membership of approximately 8,000 people.

The “Gas on God” event took place at a time when fuel prices have been on the rise, as crude oil rose to more than $80 a barrel last month for the first time since 2014, according to CNN Business.

The result has been a “sticker shock” for American drivers, as the national average for gas prices rose to $3.27 a gallon last month, with an expected impact on overall inflation, CNN Business also reported.

This contrasted sharply with the $1.77 a gallon reported in April 2020, which came at a time when much of the country was locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the pandemic, many churches have stepped up to provide locals with financial aid to help deal with bills and expenses during the lockdown-related economic downturn.

Earlier this year, for example, the New Orleans, Louisiana-based Household of Faith Family Worship Church International raised $125,000 to help people pay their electricity bills.

In an interview with CP in February, Household of Faith First Lady Dale Barriere, wife of Senior Pastor Antoine M. Barriere, explained that they did the charitable event “because God said so.”

“Our prayer was how can we help those who are hurting and He said $100 towards Entergy bill,” Barriere said at the time. “Our hope is to encourage the community to never give up and when you think there’s no help, out of the blue help steps in.”