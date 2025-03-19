Home News George Edward Battle Jr., former AME Zion Church leader, dies at 77

Bishop George Edward Battle Jr., the former head of The African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, known for his championing of educational opportunities in North Carolina, has died at 77.

The Board of Bishops of The A.M.E. Zion Church released a statement explaining that Battle had died on March 9, offering their condolences to “his faithful and loving wife, Mrs. Iris Battle, their children, George Edward III and LaChandra, their grandchildren, and a host of other relatives, friends, and community associates, all of whom he loved so dear.”

“He was not only an evangelist, pastor, bishop, and Christian servant; he was a great philanthropist, a community leader, a champion for education, and a social justice advocate,” the bishops stated.

“We acknowledge that, indeed, a prince and a great man in The A.M.E. Zion Church has fallen, but he is now in the presence of his Lord, whom He served with all of his heart. He will be greatly missed.”

Born in 1947 in Edgecombe County, North Carolina, Battle graduated from Clinton Jr. College in 1967, earned a bachelor’s from Livingstone College in 1969, a Master of Divinity from Hood Theological Seminary in 1972, and a Doctor of Ministry from the Howard University School of Divinity in 1990.

Battle had his first official pastoral assignment in 1966 at Center Grove Circuit in Tobaccoville, eventually serving churches in North Carolina and South Carolina.

According to his obituary, Battle was a prominent figure in city life in Charlotte, serving on the Charlotte-Mecklenberg Board of Education from 1978 until 1995, becoming chairman in 1990, and serving in that role until 1995.

In 1992, Battle was consecrated as bishop and led different regional bodies of the denomination until 2012, when he was elected senior bishop of the AME Zion Church. He held the position until his retirement in 2021.

Near the end of his time as senior bishop, Battle oversaw a mortgage-burning ceremony to celebrate the AME Zion Church’s successful paying off of its debts, reported Religious News Service.

The Rev. Monte Witherspoon-Brown, an at-large member of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, remarked that Battle’s “years of service were both critical and transformative for our district.”

“As a faith leader and advocate for education, Bishop Battle founded the Greater Enrichment Program in 1975, which has provided quality after-school enrichment for thousands of students and continues to operate in multiple locations,” noted Witherspoon-Brown, as quoted by RNS.

In March 2021, it was announced that Atrium Health was launching the Bishop George E. Battle Jr. Scholarship Fund to help support educational opportunities for lower-income communities.

“Bishop Battle is an emeritus member of the Atrium Health Board of Commissioners and Atrium Health Foundation Board, and has led efforts for affordable housing, parks, small businesses and extracurricular programs throughout community,” explained the 2021 announcement.

“A lifelong advocate for at-risk and those economically disadvantaged, Bishop Battle has received more than 100 awards and honors during his career, including the Long Leaf Pine Award, the highest award bestowed by the state of North Carolina.”