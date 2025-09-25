Home News 12-year-old girl shot in head in Catholic school shooting moving to rehab: 'Your prayers are working'

A young girl who was shot in the head during a mass shooting at a Minnesota Catholic school just weeks ago is expected to be discharged from the hospital and moved to a rehabilitation center, marking the latest development in her recovery.

The family of Sophia Forchas provided an update on the 12-year-old's condition, as many Christians nationwide have been praying for her recovery after suffering what could have been a fatal wound in the attack on Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last month at the hands of a trans-identified shooter who wrote about demonic oppression.

An update posted on a GoFundMe page launched to raise money to help cover the young child's medical expenses told supporters, “Sophia is winning! Your Prayers are working.”

“Sophia surviving this horrific attack is a miracle. Her healing progress is nothing short of miraculous; an undeniable testament to the mercy and intervention of our Lord Jesus Christ,” the statement added. “Each day we uncover new revelations of moments and circumstances that kept her alive and made her recovery possible. There are simply too many to be dismissed as coincidence. God has heard our prayers and wrapped Sophia in His healing embrace.”

After expressing gratitude for the prayers for Forchas, the update noted that “Sophia continues to make steady progress, showing promising signs of neurological recovery.” The statement added that the 12-year-old's “exceptional medical team is preparing for her transition this week from acute care at [Hennepin County Medical Center] to an inpatient rehabilitation program.”

Forchas’ family acknowledged that “she still has a long journey ahead, filled with extensive therapy,” adding, “Her resilience continues to inspire hope at every step.”

Monday’s update — which comes nearly a month after the shooter killed two students and wounded more than a dozen others — follows a Sept. 12 update highlighting an upgrade in Forchas’ condition from critical to serious and characterizing her progress as “miraculous.”

The two most recent updates about Forchas’ condition present a noticeable contrast to comments made by Dr. Walt Galicich, a neurosurgeon at Hennepin County Medical Center, during a Sept. 5 press conference.

At that press conference, held just over a week after the mass shooting, Galicich warned that Forchas could become “the third fatality of this event,” while acknowledging that there were encouraging “rays of hope” as it related to her condition.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser for Forchas’ family has raised more than $1.1 million. Funds raised on the crowdfunding platform will also cover “trauma counseling” for the 12-year-old girl and her brother, another Annunciation Catholic School student who witnessed the attack but was not harmed, as well as “family support services” and “lost wages for the family.”

Characterizing Forchas as “strong, brave, and unwavering in her fight toward healing,” the update concluded by requesting additional prayers, reflecting on her progress and praising the medical professionals who have cared for her: “It is by God’s will that she has come this far. We are eternally grateful to our loving Father, who hears and answers prayers. We also extend our heartfelt thanks to the extraordinary staff of Hennepin Healthcare at HCMC for their tireless dedication and world-class care.”