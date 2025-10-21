Home News With thousands of churches as clients, Gloo seeks to raise $100M in IPO to advance human flourishing

With more than 30,000 churches already using its data, Gloo, a leading technology platform connecting the faith ecosystem to advance human flourishing, has filed an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $100 million.

“The faith and flourishing ecosystem constitutes a large and expanding cornerstone of our country. It encompasses all religions and is estimated to contribute over $1.2 trillion annually to the U.S. economy in 2016 and to include over 450,000 organizations in the United States,” the company identified as Gloo Holdings in the filing explains.

“According to research conducted by IBISWorld, in the United States, the religious organizations sector employed approximately 1.7 million people in 2024 and is forecasted to increase to approximately two million by 2029. The ecosystem is not limited to churches; it also includes ministries, service organizations, educational institutions, health providers, nonprofits, and other values-aligned organizations.”

In 2021, the Boulder, Colorado-based company, which was founded in 2013, branded itself as a personal growth platform that seeks to reshape “the ways that churches, ministries, and people connect with each other.”

At that point, more than 30,000 churches had already signed up for Gloo’s data service to help them target individuals who might be more receptive to their message and become new members using their personal data and online activity. The average premium Gloo customer was paying $1,500 a year

No pricing terms were disclosed in the IPO filed last Friday, but the company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GLOO. The company now boasts about 57,000 paying customers and booked $41 million in revenue for the 12 months ending July 31.

The company could not immediately comment publicly on the IPO on Monday. However, in a recent interview with The Christian Post, Nick Skytland, vice president of Gloo Developers and former chief technologist at NASA, said the company wants to help Christians use technology to "point people to Jesus."

"We as a church are really good at creating content, or generating content, but not necessarily creating the technology. And we really want to shape the technology pretty good. We want to want to write algorithms that point people to Jesus," Skytland told CP just days after the company hosted its third annual Gloo AI Hackathon, held Oct. 8-10, in Boulder.

"There's a lot more work to do. ... I mean, it really starts with awareness. I think people aren't even aware of how the models serve up the content they're surveying, about the decisions made behind the algorithms, about the options they have to use the technology, and I think that's really, really important for people to understand in times like that."

The event awarded some $250,000 in cash and prizes to participants, Skytland said. A team from Austin Christian University won a $100,000 grand prize for an immersive Bible app idea called Veritas.

The hackathon event has grown over the last three years. Skytland believes the advent of live coding has been a game-changer, as it has helped many develop an idea online with artificial intelligence.

"You know, two years ago, we had only a developer track. And so you would get a lot of questions of like, 'Hey, I'm not a developer. Can I participate in this hackathon?' Hackathons generally attract more of a developer crowd. This year, we saw an equal number of non-developers, and the gaming track helped with that too, but just the live coding in 2025, anybody can build, which is pretty incredible because of AI," Skytland stated. "So then the question is, as Christians, what could we build? How can we help people thrive spiritually, emotionally, relationally? And it's not just focus on task efficiency, like a lot of the AI news that you see."

AI has helped to make technology more accessible to everyone and has opened the door for more people to influence it for human flourishing, he contends, urging Christians not to be afraid and help make AI more ethical and moral.

"One of the big misconceptions, even with the Church generally, especially maybe with an older generation, is that they can't participate, they can't impose it, they can be part of it, they can't even build. That's simply not true in the age of AI," Skytland says. "I think anyone with an impactful idea. Whether you came to the hackathon or you're just using AI for pastors, counselors, ministry, volunteers, we can all use it to reach people in our communities."