'God Bless Bitcoin' doc makes moral case for cryptocurrency as alternative to 'corrupt' financial system

The intersection of faith and bitcoin — and the government's misuse of money — is at the center of "God Bless Bitcoin," a documentary by Christian couple Brian and Kelly Estes hoping viewers will rethink their relationship with money and enable them to become better stewards of their God-given resources.

The documentary, releasing July 25, seeks to answer the question, "How do we fix our broken money?" by examining the moral and ethical dimensions of current financial systems and the broader implications of Bitcoin's rise.

Narrated by Natalie Brunell, the project highlights voices from both the financial and religious spheres, including Bitcoin experts like Anthony Pompliano, Cathie D. Wood and Michael Saylor, as well as religious leaders such as Dr. Darrell Bock of Dallas Theological Seminary and Fr. Robert Sirico.

"For 3,500 years, humans used gold and silver as money. In 1971, we shifted to fiat, and it's clear that this system doesn't work for everyone," Brian Estes, CEO & CIO of Off the Chain Capital and longtime Bitcoin enthusiast, told The Christian Post. "It steals from the poor and the middle class, and it gives it to the rich. It's an unjust system, but we could opt out of that system."

For the Esteses, parents of two who both co-wrote and co-directed the film, the journey to creating the documentary began with a pressing concern about the state of the monetary system and a belief in the potential of Bitcoin to serve as a more ethical alternative.

"Over the past decade, we've watched our money lose its value, making it increasingly difficult for people to keep up with the rising cost of living," Kelly Estes told CP.

Having worked closely with individuals in generational poverty, she witnessed firsthand the detrimental effects of the current fiat-based system.

"We knew something had to change," she said.

"We wanted to explore the ethical and moral reasons behind adopting Bitcoin, highlighting how it can offer a more stable and just financial system," her husband added.

Technology as a means to serve God better

The documentary delves into how Bitcoin aligns with the ethical teachings of various faiths, including Christianity, Judaism and Islam.

"Bitcoin is just another step in the technological development of how we can serve God better," declares one participant in the film.

According to filmmakers, financial literacy and money are huge topics in the Bible, yet they believe they are woefully under-addressed in churches and schools.

"Bitcoin as a technology preserves our time and our energy in a way that nobody can take from us," Kelly Estes said. "It gives us self-sovereignty over our money so that we can use it to have big families, to procreate, to fill the earth with God's servants, which is what I believe we're meant to do."

"It also allows us to take care of the poor," she added. "When we have enough to take care of ourselves, then we're able to also help others. It allows us to have that servant heart that we're called to have because it provides the means to do so."

Bitcoin, she said, is also "borderless" and can offer security and autonomy in uncertain times. It's a theme "God Bless Bitcoin" highlights by demonstrating the transformative potential of Bitcoin for the unbanked and those living under oppressive regimes.

"Bitcoin provides financial inclusion for billions who don't have access to traditional banking. It enables them to participate in the global economy, preserving their wealth and providing opportunities for a better life," she emphasized.

Challenging the status quo

The husband-and-wife duo are aware of the resistance to Bitcoin, particularly from established financial institutions and governmental bodies. The technology that underpins Bitcoin, which promises to make money transfers faster, cheaper and more accessible, is also threatening to upend the traditional banking system, Brian Estes believes.

"The biggest opposition comes from banks, as Bitcoin threatens their traditional revenue streams," he said.

He drew parallels to the disruption caused by Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) technology, which rendered long-distance phone charges obsolete.

"Similarly, Bitcoin allows us to move money almost for free, challenging the $2 trillion industry that banks currently dominate," he said.

The opposition to Bitcoin is not confined to the banking sector alone. Political figures and lawmakers who receive significant contributions from financial institutions also play a crucial role in slowing down Bitcoin's adoption, Brian Estes asserts.

"Elizabeth Warren and other politicians receive contributions from banks like JP Morgan and Bank of America," he said, adding: "These financial institutions use their influence to sway legislative opinions and slow down the progress of technologies that threaten their profits. It's not just about policy; it's about protecting financial interests."

Critics of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies point out that they don't come without their own risks.

Over the years, Bitcoin's price, like other investments, has experienced high volatility. While Bitcoin's price is currently listed at around $57,694 as of Friday morning, the price fell from as high as $64,000 in November 2021 to around $16,500 in December 2022. Bitcoin's price took over a year to return to the November 2021 value. In recent months, the Bitcoin price has fallen from around $69,000 in early June to its current value of over $57,000.

There are other risks associated with Bitcoin. As The New York Times reported in 2021, some users have been unable to access their Bitcoin fortunes because of lost or forgotten keys. The newspaper cited the cryptocurrency data firm Chainalysis to state that around 20% of Bitcoin in 2021 appeared to be lost or stranded.

Additionally, cryptocurrency payments do not come with legal protections. Storing cryptocurrency online doesn't come with the same protections as online banking because they aren't government-insured like bank deposits, according to Connecticut's Department of Banking. The agency notes that cryptocurrencies are not to be considered foolproof investments.

A global perspective

"God Bless Bitcoin" also contends that the current financial system is "intimately connected to the military-industrial complex and the propagation of war." Brian Estes cited Ezekial 45:9, which reads, in part: "Give up your violence and oppression and do what is just and right. Stop dispossessing my people, declares the Sovereign Lord."

"What God's saying is, 'Stop stealing your people's money to go conduct unjust wars.' And that's what we're doing today through inflation, through printing money. We're stealing money out of your bank account, and you don't know it, and then we're having these wars that kill people all over the world," he said. "If we're on a Bitcoin standard, and you can't print the money, because you can't print Bitcoin, then all of a sudden you can't pay for the war, and then there's no more war."

Filmmakers hope that their film will inspire viewers to question the status quo and consider Bitcoin as a viable alternative. They want to, they said, empower individuals with the knowledge and tools to take control of their financial futures.

"We want people to open their minds ... to see that there is another system," Kelly Estes said. "We're not suggesting that everyone go all in on Bitcoin, but rather that they consider diversifying their savings. Even putting a small amount into Bitcoin can offer hope for a more stable financial future."

"We hope viewers will see that they have a choice. They can opt out of an unjust system that perpetuates inequality and embrace a more just and equitable alternative," Brian added.

"God Bless Bitcoin" will be released free globally on July 25. Executive producers include Perianne Boring and John Salley. Michael Siewierski, Ruben Figureres, and Miguel Silvera are also attached as producers to the project.