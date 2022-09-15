‘God’s Not Dead’ to return with part 5, asks 'Is God dead in American politics?'

Pure Flix and Pinnacle Peak Pictures announced this week that they are working on the next installment of the popular “God’s Not Dead” movie collection: “God’s Not Dead: Rise Up.”

Actor and film producer David A.R. White, who plays Reverend Dave in the franchise, called the upcoming film a “new chapter."

“I’m still humbled, eight years later, that this type of movie and this message resonates with so many people,” White said. “The legacy and impact of ‘God’s Not Dead’ is undeniable and I’m so proud and honored to be a part of this movement.”

According to the film’s press release, “God’s Not Dead: Rise Up” will tell the story of Reverend Dave Hill’s run for Congress. His opponent is aiming to remove religion's influence on public policy.

“Set against a backdrop of unprecedented political, civil and spiritual unrest, Dave struggles to answer an increasingly relevant question of our time: Is God dead in American politics?” the synopsis reads.

Pure Flix announced the film at a member appreciation red carpet screening at the AMC Century City in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The event was attended by White as well as other stars from prior “God’s Not Dead” films, including Dean Cain, Isaiah Washington, Cory Oliver and Brad Heller.

“I’ve been drawn to faith and family projects, like ‘God’s Not Dead,’ since my son was born. I wanted to be able to bring him to work with me and have him walk away with a positive and uplifting message,” Cain, who was featured in the first “God’s Not Dead,” said.

“I’m blessed to come back and be a part of the ‘God’s Not Dead’ legacy – it’s such a moving message and challenge to audiences to get them thinking about the difference they can make in their communities and country,” he said of his return to part five.

Production for the film will begin later this year in South Carolina with Harold Cronk, who directed the original “God’s Not Dead,” and the sequel.

Washington, who played Rep. Daryl Smith in “God’s Not Dead: We The People” and will now reprise the role, added, “It’s important to me to be involved in projects that will resonate with an audience for a long time after they’ve seen it and that’s exactly what the ‘God’s Not Dead’ franchise is about. It’s about calling people to use their talents and be of service in their communities in a way that is unique to them.”

“God’s Not Dead” began in 2014, with the first film starring Kevin Sorbo. The movie became one of the most profitable faith-based films of all time, grossing over $100 million worldwide.