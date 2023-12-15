Home Entertainment Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique dies of heart attack after collapsing on stage

Thirty-year-old Brazilian Gospel singer Pedro Henrique died Wednesday night, reportedly after he collapsed on stage while in the middle of delivering a performance.

Henrique was performing at a religious event in Brazil when he fell to the ground and became unconscious, according to a TMZ report.

His record label, Todah Music, reported that Henrique's cause of death was due to a heart attack.

"There are very difficult situations in life, for which we have no explanation. We just need to understand that the will of God prevails!" Todah Music wrote in a Thursday social media post, according to an Instagram translation.

The record label described him as a "present husband and super dedicated father."

"There is no pastor or christian in Brazil who says anything different," the Instagram post continues, adding that his legacy will live on through his wife and daughter as well as the "many lives that have been and will be reached by Christ through the records of his voice!"

An attendee of the show released video footage of the unexpected moment when the Rio de Janeiro-born musician hit the ground, collapsing in the middle of the live function.

In the recording, Henrique is singing the song "Vai Ser Tão Lindo" on the edge of the stage. While interacting with the crowd, he suddenly loses his balance and falls backward on the stage.

People rushed over to help as horrified audience members watched the incident unfold, TMZ reports. Henrique was reportedly taken to a nearby medical clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

With over 1.1 million Instagram followers, Henrique got his start in the music industry by posting singing videos to YouTube, according to Parade. He released his first album, Grande é o Senhor, in 2017. He became known for a "message of optimism and positivity."

"Pedro Henrique's music reflects his steadfast faith and dedication to using music to communicate positivism. His love of music crosses linguistic and cultural boundaries," the music analytics website Viberate notes.

"Pedro Henrique has developed a distinctive sound that combines modern Christian music with traditional Brazilian rhythms, drawing inspiration from his religion. Heartfelt lyrics, strong voice, and deep melodies are the hallmarks of his music, which has found a following among listeners in Brazil and beyond."

The analytics site recognized Henrique for his involvement in the "religious music scene" because many have "benefited from [his] contributions, and his music has had a profound impact on many people's lives all across the world."

"Pedro Henrique's music is a source of hope and inspiration for individuals looking to develop a stronger relationship with their faith thanks to his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. He is a living example of the unifying power of music as he continues to inspire and motivate audiences through his music," Viberate added.