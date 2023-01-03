Christian singer Becky Isaacs released from hospital, credits 'hand of God' after surviving deadly car crash

Bluegrass gospel singer Becky Isaacs Bowman of The Isaacs voiced her confidence in God’s faithfulness after being released from the hospital following a serious auto accident that left one person dead.

The Christian artist was released from the hospital last week after she was hit head-on in a two-car collision in Hendersonville, Tennessee, on Dec. 15. The collision left the other driver dead while Isaacs was taken to Skyline Medical Center for surgery to insert a plate and nine screws in her right tibia and full reconstruction of her right knee. She also suffered three fractured ribs.

In a statement sent to The Christian Post, Bowman said she has “no words” to express her gratitude for the “outpouring of love from family, friends, the church community and the entertainment industry” following her accident.

“I am grateful to the first responders and to the incredible doctors, nurses and staff at Skyline Medical Center for the exceptional care that has been shown to me and my family,” she said. “I am forever humbled by it all. In spite of the challenges that lay ahead, my faith is strong because I know the hand of God will not lead me where His grace will not keep me. My prayers go out to the family of the gentleman who lost his life in the accident.”

The Grammy-nominated band canceled their remaining December concerts in light of the accident and will use a substitute for Bowman over the next several weeks. The singer is expected to return to the stage by the end of February “depending on progress during rehabilitation,” the band said.

“Becky has a long road to recovery but with the determination she has and the fighter we know her to be, we are praying for and expecting a full recovery,” the Isaacs family said. “We know God has been with her through it all. Thank you for the love and continued prayers for her and our family."

In a social media video following the accident, Bowman, who serves as vocalist and guitar player for The Isaacs, asked for prayers for her bones to “heal quickly” and to walk again soon.

“I believe in specific prayers,” she said.

According to updates from the family, Bowman was driving alone when a driver crossed the median after suffering a stroke and hit her car head-on. The driver died at the scene.

A GoFundMe page created for Bowman and her family says the singer was released from the hospital on Dec. 30 after a 16-day stay.

“She will spend four more weeks in a wheelchair, unable to stand or put any weight on either leg. She has a long road to recovery with physical and occupational therapy, as well as dealing with the emotional toll of the severity of the crash and the reality of how close it was to being a completely different outcome that we all choose to not think about. Along with the fact, that another person lost their life in the accident that day,” the update said.

“Medical bills are pouring in. Specific medical equipment has been purchased to aid in the transition from hospital, to rehab, to home. Specialized transportation is needed. There are a lot of expected and unexpected expenses in the current and long-term care routines which are required for Becky’s optimal healing … If you know Becky, you know that her indelible faith is the cornerstone of her life. She is led by the Spirit and her connection and commitment to Christ is an example to us all.”

Bowman released her first solo album, Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times on October 29, 2022. It reached Number 6 on the iTunes Country Albums Chart and Number 4 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums Chart. The album includes the titles “God Leads His Dear Children Along,” “He’s My Guide” and “The Good Shepherd.”

“We live very transparent lives; our family members have battled addiction, and I battled Crohn's disease and depression and different things,” Bowman said in a recent interview about her new record.

“As I began to think about what would best fit my heart for this record … I began to think what songs over my life, 47 years, have pulled me through tough times. And so I made a 14-song record and did not write one of the songs on this. These are songs I go to when I need lifting up in hopes that these will also be those kinds of songs for other people.”