Gospel singer Yolanda Adams goes up against stripper in new BET+ series ‘Kingdom Business’

BET+ premiered the original series "Kingdom Business" on Thursday, featuring gospel legend Yolanda Adams in a role where she goes head to head with an upcoming singer who happens to be an exotic dancer.

In the eight-episode drama produced by Kirk Franklin, DeVon Franklin and others, the creators sought to give viewers an unfiltered look at the dramas that unfold behind the scenes in the gospel music industry.

Although pegged as a gospel series, "Kingdom Business" is laced with scandal and does not shy away from foul language or sexual content.

"Denita Jordan is the Queen of Gospel Music at First Kingdom Church and Kingdom Records in Atlanta. A superstar whose music has been heard around the world, she is determined to guard her family and its many secrets at all costs," the synopsis of the show reads.

"Her husband Calvin Jordan may be the Bishop at First Kingdom, but Denita is the true leader, and she has little tolerance for insurrection among her family and employees (and ex-employees). Suddenly, there is a new powerhouse performer on the Atlanta gospel scene – a young pole dancer, Rbel, whose talent and pedigree may bring her closer to God and gold than she ever imagined."

Adams plays Denita Jordan. "Empire' star Serayah plays the role of Rbel.

The series also features a stellar lineup of talented recurring guest stars: Tamar Braxton, La'Miya Good, Aspen Kennedy, Kiandra Richardson, Kajuana Shuford Marie and Sam Malone.

The first episode kicks off with scenes that switch between a gospel concert at a church and exotic dancing in a strip club, which builds the storyline.

In a recent interview, Adams said she and her character are "very different," but there also are similarities.

"Definitely, the music is something that we're so much alike on, the business side of it we're so much alike," Adams shared with The Jasmine Brand. "One of the great things I think she possesses is the acumen to be able to balance the music and the industry. So I really liked that about her. I like that she has a strong opinion of who she is, and where she fits in."

"Breakthrough" producer DeVon Franklin first celebrated the show's announcement in an Instagram post last December.

"Kingdom Business" will reveal "the conflict and secrets that come with money, fame, and success," Franklin wrote.

"It's an hour-long drama set in the world of the gospel music industry."

It is the first time that Franklin has produced a TV series.