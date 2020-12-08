Gospel star Le'Andria Johnson says she is ‘now divorced’ again Gospel star Le'Andria Johnson says she is ‘now divorced’ again

Controversial gospel star Le'Andria Johnson has announced she is “divorced” again.

In earlier years, she revealed that her first marriage failed because she was too young and that her second ended because it was a poor choice she made while drunk.

“This woman right here is not perfect!!!! This woman right here has and will make mistakes!!!! This woman right here is now divorced!!!! Yeah you heard it!!!! This woman right here is currently working in the studio for her new album!!!! This woman right here WILL BE ALRIGHT!!!!” she announced on her social media accounts Sunday.

Since rising to fame after winning BET’s gospel singing competition "Sunday Best" 10 years ago, Johnson’s personal life has been the subject of many controversial headlines.

In an interview with James Ross in 2014, the artist presented Forrest Walker as her most recent husband and noted they were celebrating one year of marriage at the time. She also defined her relationship with Walker as “gospel’s new power couple.”

It was unclear on Monday, however, if the divorce Johnson referenced in her latest social media post concerns a divorce she was reportedly granted from ex-husband Michael Underwood in August.

Johnson, 37, told TV One in 2018, that she was 20 when she first got married and when that relationship ended she swore she would never marry again.

“I was 20 years old when I first got married. Still a baby. I just got my ears pierced. What you talking about? Still a baby. Ugh, whew,” she recalled whimsically.

“But yes, that didn’t work out. What did I learn from my first marriage? To be honest, not to do it again. I was young so technically, all I knew was mommy and daddy and mommy and daddy being married. Granny and poppa being married, seeing them last, but I didn’t know nothing about that stuff. And then you know, my daddy didn’t want me to get married to him anyway so it was just all wrong,” she explained.

Johnson, who a few months after that interview revealed her struggle with alcoholism after she was arrested for drunk driving, said she was also under the influence when she made the decision to get married again for a second time.

“The second time wasn’t good either. I was drunk when I met him, I was drunk when I married him, I was drunk when I left him. That just didn’t work. It was none of that,” she told TV One.

Last year, Johnson told an audience in a recording of her testimony at the new Met Philly church in Philadelphia that her drinking problem was only curbed after a 30-day stay in jail.

“It took an ankle bracelet (court ordered ankle-monitor) for me to stop drinking … December 7 (2018), that was the last time I had alcohol."

Also in 2019, in an appearance on the popular self-help series, “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” Johnson confessed flatly to her longtime friend and booking agent that she did not want to sing gospel anymore.

“I don’t want to sing gospel music,” she said on the show hosted by bestselling author and spiritual life coach Iyanla Vanzant, who goes behind closed doors to help people whose relationships and lives have broken down.

Johnson won a Grammy Award in 2012 for her single "Jesus."

