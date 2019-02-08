Gov. Ralph Northam ‘more interested in wearing blackface than saving black babies’: pastor

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

RICHMOND, Va. — A conservative African-American pastor and former U.S. Senate candidate has denounced Virginia Democrats like Gov. Ralph Northam for their views on abortion, declaring that they “are more interested in wearing blackface than they are interested in saving black babies.”

Northam has had many calls for his resignation for admittedly wearing blackface in a talent competition where he posed as Michael Jackson and did the moon walk. That revelation was proceeded by his comments last week in support of abortion and apparent support for allowing unwanted babies to die after being born.

Soon after, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, a fellow pro-choice Democrat, also admitted to wearing blackface at a college party.

Pastor E.W. Jackson was one of several speakers at a pro-life rally held Thursday morning outside the state capitol building in response to Northam’s recent comments on abortion.

During his remarks before a large crowd of pro-life activists, Jackson declared that “the mask is off, the hypocrisy has been revealed, now we know who they really are.”

“Anybody who is prepared to allow a child to die after that child has been born alive in order to fulfill the plans and purposes of the abortion industry does not deserve to be called a pediatrician,” said Jackson, referencing Northam’s professional background.

“In fact, you don’t deserve to be a governor, either. You deserve to be called a monster.”

Jackson called for Northam to resign from being governor, receiving loud cheers from the audience in response.

“To every black voter in the Commonwealth of Virginia: stop voting for these Democrats who are more interested in wearing blackface than they are interested in saving black babies,” Jackson continued.

In an interview with The Christian Post, Jackson said that he felt obligated to speak at the rally because he was “appalled by the governor’s statement on abortion.”

“I’m pro-life and I wanted to be here to take a stand with others who are pro-life,” said Jackson, who called Northam’s comments “beyond the pale.”

Jackson also told CP that he believed although Northam has, for the time being, refused to resign, the governor’s “standing is ruined.”

“I think he’s done politically. He may decide just to hold on because there is no constitutional mechanism to getting rid of him. But either way, I think he has shifted the political landscape in Virginia,” continued Jackson.

“I think they’ve lost a large swath of black voters who are appalled by the blackface and the racism and now they’re opening up to the fact that abortion disproportionately affects black people and black women.”

Northam’s comments came in defense of a proposed bill named Virginia House Bill 2491, which among other things would remove various state-level regulations of abortion, such as removing a 24-hour waiting period and the mandate that second trimester abortions take place in a hospital setting.

Democrat Delegate Kathy Tran, who introduced the bill, garnered controversy of her own when, during a committee hearing earlier last week, said her bill would allow an abortion up the moment of birth.

Republican state Sen. Mark Peake, who came to the rally in support of the pro-life cause, told CP that Tran's bill was “not passing.”

“The Republicans have ended that bill,” explained Peake, adding that “the comments that Northam made in support of that bill were inexcusable.”

“I think that’s why you’re seeing the outpouring of people here today; to show that in Virginia we still support life and we will defend human life.”

Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase gave an opening prayer at the rally, saying in her supplication that the recent actions of the state’s leadership “have hurt the very heart of God.”

“Father God, I ask You to heal our land. Forgive us,” she said, eventually leading the rally attendees in a reciting of the Lord’s Prayer.

In addition to Chase and Jackson, other speakers included several state legislators, clergy, and pro-life activists, among them Sen. Dick Black; Hugh Brown of the American Life League; Leslie Davis Blackwell of the Silent No More Campaign; and the Rev. Dean Nelson; Frederick Douglas of the Leadership Institute; Victoria Cobb of The Family Foundation of Virginia, and Delegate Nick Freitas.

A couple of the speakers talked about their experiences of having an abortion, explaining to those gathered their regrets over their decision.

Attendees held signs with such statements as “Thou Shalt Not Kill,” “Defund Planned Parenthood,” “Virginia Will Not Stand for Infanticide,” “Save the Children,” and “Abortion is not of God.”

Diana Shores, a pro-life activist who helped organize the event, told CP that it “wasn’t challenging” to organize the event because “the people were ready to do something in response to the governor’s statements.”

“People in Virginia are Christian, they’re pro-life. You go across this Commonwealth and you’ll see that there are Judeo-Christian values still alive and well here,” said Shores.

“It all came together. Everyone had something to say and we were willing to give them a mic to say it. And I believe that this is not going to be the last rally like this across the Commonwealth because are hungry for leaders to rise up and to eradicate abortion in Virginia.”

The Christian Post reached out to the office of Gov. Ralph Northam for comment but a response was not received.