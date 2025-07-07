Home News Great American Pure Flix CEO Bill Abbott: 'We are entertainment without compromise'

It has been two years since it was announced that faith-based streaming platform Pure Flix would be merging with family-friendly television network Great American Media.

On paper, the move made a lot of sense. Great American Media presented a portfolio rich in multifaceted family programming, complemented by Pure Flix, a leading streaming service offering faith- and family-friendly movies and series.

This all sounds great, but one couldn’t help but wonder how it would all shake out. Fortunately, it has been a fairly seamless transition that has left viewers satisfied and hopeful for the future.

Great American Pure Flix CEO Bill Abbott is a seasoned veteran of more than 30 years in the television industry, and has successfully blended these two respected media entities into a programming experience that honors faith, family, and provides fantastic entertainment on any given day of the week.

Says Abbott, “We are entertainment without compromise, and that means not compromising on our values, not compromising on traditions, being consistently supportive of faith, family, and country, and not compromising on quality, which is very important to us.”

Abbott joins us to sift through what has transpired the last couple of years with Great American Pure Flix, what viewers can expect to see over the next few years, and some original programming that he is really excited about.

“We first and foremost want to service our subscribers and our viewers,” explains Abbott, who previously served as CEO of Crown Media, the parent company of the Hallmark Channel. “We want to be that consistent destination where people don't have to go to other places (for quality faith and family entertainment).”

LISTEN NOW: