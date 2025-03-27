Home News 'Conclave Watch': Group launches database of Catholic cardinals’ records on sex abuse cases

A group has launched a database aimed at vetting the responses of Roman Catholic cardinals to claims of sexual abuse in the hopes of influencing the next papal election.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) announced on Tuesday the creation of the database, known as “Conclave Watch.”

The database has the records of six cardinals at present, five of whom were cited by SNAP as having “decision-making roles in the Roman Catholic church on the handling of clergy abuse cases,” with more to be added soon.

“Many people have asked me … ‘Why now? The pope is sick. Now is not the time,’” said Shawn Dougherty, SNAP Board president and an abuse survivor, as quoted in the announcement. “And we determined if not now, when, and if not us, who?’’

According to SNAP, members of their board traveled to Rome, Italy, a few weeks ago when Pope Francis appeared to be near death, as the possibility of a papal conclave seemed imminent.

The group has also sent an open letter to Francis, imploring the pontiff to adopt a churchwide zero-tolerance policy that would remove offenders from the priesthood and hold bishops accountable for any coverups of abuse.

Last month, the 88-year-old pope was sent to Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome due to a severe respiratory infection, prompting the Vatican to cancel multiple meetings as he received treatment.

Over the next few weeks, Francis battled double pneumonia and, for a time, required mechanical ventilation, causing many to speculate that he was going to die soon.

However, Francis showed improvement over the course of his stay and, on Sunday, he was released from the hospital and allowed to continue his recovery at his residence in the Vatican.

In a statement released the day he was discharged from the hospital, the pope said, “I have had the opportunity to experience the patience of the Lord, which I also see reflected in the tireless care of doctors and health workers, as well as in the care and hopes of the relatives of the sick.”

“This trusting patience, anchored in the love of God that does not fail, is truly necessary in our life, especially to face the most difficult and painful situations,” he continued.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis was elected in 2013, becoming the first pontiff from Latin America and the first to be a member of the Jesuit order.