Home News Hamas: No ceasefire talks until Gaza ‘hunger ends’; Trump again calls Hamas to surrender, release hostages

The terrorist organization Hamas cut off communications with the mediators this week, stating that negotiations would resume only after the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is resolved

In a statement, Hamas affirmed its “willingness to resume negotiations immediately once aid reaches those who deserve it, and the humanitarian crisis and hunger in Gaza come to an end.”

Meanwhile, U.S. President Trump Donald Trump again sharpened his tone toward the terror group, writing on X: “The fastest way to end the Humanitarian Crises in Gaza is for Hamas to SURRENDER AND RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!!!”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Earlier this week, Trump edged toward public criticism of Israel when he said the country had “responsibility” for the situation in Gaza, noting that the images emerging from the enclave can’t be faked.

However, he has consistently blamed Hamas for the absence of a new ceasefire agreement.

A senior Israeli official told reporters on Thursday that there had been a “breakdown in contacts” with Hamas negotiators, despite discussions continuing throughout the week following the withdrawal of Israeli and U.S. negotiation teams from Qatar, where the talks had been taking place.

“Hamas has cut off communication. … There is no one to talk to on the other side. This is also [White House special envoy Steve] Witkoff’s understanding,” said the official.

Witkoff arrived in Israel on Thursday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Witkoff and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee had a “very productive meeting” with Netanyahu regarding delivering food and aid to Gaza.

“President Trump is a humanitarian with a big heart, and that's why he sent special envoy Witkoff to the region in an effort to save lives and end this crisis,” Leavitt said on Thursday.

In light of Hamas’ continued refusal to sign the proposed partial ceasefire agreement — which called for a two-month truce in exchange for the release of roughly half of the remaining living hostages and several bodies — the U.S. and Israel are reportedly considering a shift in their approach.

A senior political official told Israeli news outlets, “An understanding is emerging between Israel and the United States that, in light of Hamas's refusal, the approach must shift — from a framework for releasing some of the hostages to a framework for releasing all the hostages, dismantling Hamas's military capabilities, and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip.”

“There will be no more partial deals,” the official was quoted as saying. “At the same time, Israel and the U.S. will work to increase humanitarian aid, while continuing the fighting in Gaza.”

This marks a shift in Israel’s approach to an agreement, as Netanyahu has consistently stressed he would not sign a final agreement to end the war without the total removal of Hamas from power in Gaza.

Channel 12 News reported that Israel maintains several red lines it refuses to compromise on under any agreement.

This reportedly includes a maximum of 500 aid trucks entering Gaza per day; the requirement that the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation continue its operations; a refusal to release Hamas terrorists who took part in the Oct. 7 massacre; and maintaining an IDF presence in a perimeter of up to 800 meters (about half a mile) and up to 1,200 meters (one-quarter mile) in some areas, along the Gaza border.

This article was originally published by All Israel News.