Hero Pit Bull Saves Family From Fire, Tried to Carry Baby to Safety

A pit bull is now being hailed as a hero after she alerted her owners that their house was on fire. The 8-month old pup went as far as to try to carry off the baby by lifting her by the diaper, to try to carry her off to safety once the California homeowners were aware of the fire.

The family was able to flee the burning home unharmed, thanks in a big part to the dog's quick action. The fire, which occurred in Stockton, California, eventually damaged two buildings in a fourplex before it was put out on Sunday, June 10.

GoFundMe / Christine White Sasha (right), an 8-month-old pit bull is being hailed a hero after she alerted her owner that their home was on fire in Stockton, California on Jun. 3, 2018.

Sasha, the young pit bull pup, was behaving strangely at the time the fire was discovered, according to her owner, Nana Chaichanhda, as she related the heroic tale of the dog to Fox News.

"I open it and she runs in and starts barking at me like crazy and I was like, 'OK, this is weird. This is not like her,'" Chaichanhda recalled.

When she stood up to investigate, that was when she saw that the building her cousin lived in was already on fire. At that point, her thoughts turned to her 7-month old daughter, and she turned back to pick up her child and prepare to escape.

Sasha was already way ahead of her about that, though. The pit bull pup was already in the bedroom beside the baby.

"She had already had my baby by the diaper and was dragging her off the bed," she recounted, amazed by the scene.

This is the fire that a pit bull alerted her family to in Stockton! They credit her with saving their lives https://t.co/vHX2iEpTft pic.twitter.com/vDs1B5mnic — Tom Miller (@KCRAMiller) June 8, 2018

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what are you doing?'" she said. The family quickly fled the house at that point, thanks to Sasha's alertness and Chaichanda noticing that their pet was trying to tell them something.

Fire crews were on the scene within minutes after someone called 911, but the fire has already destroyed Chaichanhda's home to the point of being unlivable. A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign was organized by Christine White, her sister, to help them start a new life in a new home.

"My neighbors home was totally destroyed, and the fire was quickly spreading to my unit. Sasha my sweet pup was banging on my backyard door and crying. Little did i know she was trying to warn us of the fire," the online petition recalled the incident.

"I owe sasha my life and my childrens. She saved us all. She is our hero. Without her, we probably wouldve never made it out," the petition explained, adding that since both their homes have been severely damaged by the fire, the $6,000 goal will help them secure a new place to live in for the meantime, as well as take care of expenses like clothes, shoes and food for the family and their heroic pet.