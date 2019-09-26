Hillsong singer hospitalized for brain aneurysm returning home

A Hillsong singer who was hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm shortly after a worship service will be returning home.

Chelsea Lee Taylor, who helps to lead worship at the Hills campus in Sydney, Australia, garnered international headlines when she suffered a brain aneurysm last month and had to undergo a nine-hour emergency surgery.

Emma Fellers, creative administrator at Hillsong Church, announced in an Instagram post earlier this week that Taylor was returning home.

Fellers said Taylor was “100% healed, able to walk, talk, DRIVE” but added that “recovery time at home and continued physiotherapy” was still needed.

Days after the medical emergency, Hillsong’s Cass Langton posted an update to social media from Taylor’s mother, noting that the singer was recovering and taken out of intensive care.

“I just told her the whole church is praying and fasting all over the world and she smiled and said thanks mum,” read the statement posted by Langton.

On Sept. 3, Fellers reported that Taylor had been given the “all clear from the surgeon” and did not require any additional surgeries.

“We spent the morning worshiping before she went to theatre [operation] and she can’t wait to share this with everyone … the kindness of God … and she is so so grateful,” posted Fellers earlier this month.

Taylor’s recovery and return to home comes as Hillsong Worship is set to release a new album, titled Awake, on Oct. 11.

“We’re so excited to share these new songs and this new season with all of you,” Hillsong said in a Facebook post on Aug. 29.