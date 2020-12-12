Hit series ‘The Chosen’ hosts all-star Christmas special: ‘Nothing unites people like birth of Christ’ Hit series ‘The Chosen’ hosts all-star Christmas special: ‘Nothing unites people like birth of Christ’

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

"The Chosen,” the first-ever multiseason show about the life of Jesus Christ, will be hosting a musically-driven TV special on Sunday.

The two-hour “Christmas with The Chosen” special hosted by director Dallas Jenkins will feature performances by some of the biggest names in Christian music.

“We really wanted some Christmas content to hold our fans over until season 2 comes out, and we believed we could come up with something truly unique and impactful that fits the spirit of 'The Chosen,'” Jenkins told The Christian Post in an interview about the special.

The first installment of “The Chosen” has been seen by nearly 50 million people in 180 countries and has been translated into over 50 languages. Production for season 2 is currently underway.

Due to its popularity, Jenkins said many artists were more than happy to get involved.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

“We didn’t anticipate how many incredible artists would be excited to be part of it,” he said. "We knew a few were already 'Chosen' fans, so we figured we could get some, but getting this lineup was a pleasant surprise.”

“Christmas with The Chosen” will bring together Christian music headliners Chris Tomlin, Phil Wickham, Matt Maher, The Piano Guys, for King & Country, Hillsong United, Mandisa, The Bonner Family and Stephen McWhiter.

Derral Eaves, producer of “The Chosen” told CP he thought it would be a challenge to get so many top performers involved.

“I thought it was going to take a lot of energy and effort getting artists to actually respond to us. I was shocked that so many of them were already fans, and they wanted to be a part of this amazing event,” Eaves said.

The special will stream on BYUtv, YouTube, Facebook, The Chosen App as well as TBN, UPtv, and the Hillsong Channel.

Along with performances, “Christmas with The Chosen” will feature a sneak peek of season 2 of the crowd-supported series.

Many of the musical performances for the event were filmed at its season 2 filming location in Utah. The special will also feature appearances by cast members and an airing of the pilot episode, “The Shepherd," in addition to a sneak peek of season 2.

“Season 2 is all about the good and bad that comes from Jesus’ fame increasing. It brings people who need healing and redemption, but it also brings enemies. We dig deep into the consequences of that for the disciples,” Jenkins said of the upcoming season that will stream on VidAngel.

Jenkins said the Christmas story is a message especially important in 2020, during national unrest and a global pandemic.

“Nothing can or should unite people like the birth of Christ, and what’s especially interesting is that Christ came during a tumultuous time as well. We believe this celebration will provide the perfect hope at the perfect time,” Jenkins declared.

“There is a lot of craziness, hardships and insecurity in the world right now," he added. "We are hoping that people watching this special will be filled with hope, love and strength as we rejoice and celebrate together the birth of the King of kings.”

“The world is suffering this holiday season, struggling with a pandemic, political unrest, economic turmoil, and physical separation from friends and loved ones, " Neal Harmon, the CEO of VidAngel, added. "What we all need is hope. That’s the spirit behind this one-of-a-kind musical and entertainment experience."

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit