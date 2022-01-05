Hollywood actor Nathaniel Buzolic compares Dubai's Burj Khalifa to Tower of Babel, shares Gospel

Actor Nathaniel Buzolic, known for his roles in “Hacksaw Ridge” and “Vampire Diaries,” used a recent visit to Dubai to share a Bible lesson and the Gospel with his 2 million online followers.

Buzolic, an outspoken Christian, posted a photo of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai over the holidays and used the account in Genesis of the Tower of Babel to share about the Savior of the world.

“‘Come let us build for ourselves a city and a tower with its tops in the heavens and let us make a name for ourselves,’” he quoted on Instagram along with the photo of the famous building. “This was man’s plan in the book of Genesis, this was man’s desire from long ago. This plan was not to glorify God but to glorify self. To not honor God’s glory but to rival God’s glory with His own.”

Though he's a mainstream movie star, the Australian entertainer regularly uses his platform to share the Gospel.

“God will disperse the nations and choose one man after this event,” Buzolic continued, speaking of the Tower of Babel. “And through that one man God will make a people for himself. A people who would be instructed to honor God, follow God and bring God to all the nations once more. And from Abraham, One man will come from Israel who will tower above all men. For this man was promised by God and sent by God — the messiah.”

The 38 year old then encouraged his followers to trust solely in God.

“There is only one name in heaven or on earth which can bring about salvation from man’s curse of sin. Man’s initial desire to glorify self. This name is Yeshua. Jesus of Nazareth,” Buzolic wrote. “Glory to God in the highest.”

He ended his post with a description of the photo. “Pictured — currently the tallest tower in the world the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Stretching as close as it can to the heavens.”

In recent days, Buzolic has posted several photos of Israel along with Bible messages. In one post, he spoke of Jesus as a healer. “The Originals” star also shared about Satan tempting Christ in the wilderness. In every message shared, he pointed back to the Word of God and his strong Christian faith.

In an interview with Insights in 2018, Buzolic talked about how he navigates being a Christian while working in Hollywood and the television industry.

Buzolic explained that his faith is “helpful in enabling me to disconnect from a business that is based on how you look, how much money you make, how relevant you are and how many followers you have.”

“Look at the teachings of Jesus. It is an absolute upside-down kingdom where the person who is last is first, the person who serves is considered greatest in the kingdom of God,” he added.

During that interview, he also declared that the world does not need another star. Instead, it “needs to start listening to the truth of what Jesus said.”

Buzolic came to know Jesus Christ as his Savior at 27, after running into a bunch of “dead ends” in his life. “I saw a huge difference,” he said after making the decision to follow Jesus.

Since coming to faith, Buzolic revealed he's shared Christ with others on television and movie sets. He noted that when talking to people in show business, what “you start to realize is that people who are so against it haven’t really had a chance to have explained who Jesus is and what He represents very well.”

Along with acting, Buzolic founded Palm Sundays Co., an apparel and clothing company inspired by the Gospel.