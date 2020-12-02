Hollywood actress leaving ‘Black Lightning’ TV series to do 'God's work' Hollywood actress leaving ‘Black Lightning’ TV series to do 'God's work'

Hollywood actress China Anne McClain announced that she is leaving the hit show “Black Lightning” to do God’s work.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the actress revealed that season four of the superhero series will be her last season amid rumors that the CW show is actually headed for cancellation, which she confirmed.

“All this is an illusion. It’s an illusion. This industry for what it is and everything people look to and praise, it’s not important,” she said in a somber video posted to her social media.

“God is moving me in more than one way than just this show. It’s bigger than just this show. I’m doing God’s work now and I’m not doing anything else. I’m just gon’ put it plainly.”

The Georgia native said the global pandemic has put these into perspective for her. McClain revealed that she was already planning to leave the show and will only do God’s work from now on.

“I’m not leaving because I had a terrible time working at the CW,” McClain noted, naming those affiliated with the network. She said she admires showrunner Salim Akil. “People that know me, they know why I make the decisions I make. They also know I never make a single one of them to hurt anyone or to affect anyone negatively. But I am doing God’s work now and that is all I’m doing. I don’t know why I was wasting time before.”

“When He calls I’m going to follow. I don’t care where He leads me, I don’t care if it’s in the middle of Timbuktu somewhere living off of a couple of pennies and a dime for the rest of my life with my family doing missionary work … I would leave all of this behind,” she declared while in tears. “I just made it to this point of my life now, during this quarantine.”

Her ultimate message was that she'd rather “live her life awake” and dedicate her life to God’s work because nothing else satisfies her. Noting that entertainment today is missing the “spirit," McClain said she will now be producing films with a message.

