Actor Neal McDonough, famous for playing villains, launching film company to glorify God

Actor Neal McDonough, known for portraying movie villains, says he's now focused on creating faith-based projects that align with his family values.

McDonough, the host of the upcoming Christmas special “Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir,” premiering on BYUtv and PBS starting Dec. 13, says the special will honor both his faith and Irish flair as Tony Award-nominee Megan Hilty (“Wicked”) and the choir perform several holiday favorites.

In a video interview with The Christian Post, McDonough revealed that his display of Christian faith won't end with this Christmas special. He and his wife of almost 20 years, Ruve, have started their own film company, McDonough Company, that will reflect their strong values. As a devout Catholic, McDonough said representing his faith is "the only thing" that he knows.

"It's hard because I've done so many different characters and done so many things, and in some of them, I play horrible villains in a lot of the things that I do, and I won't do kissing scenes, so I have to be the best villain out there,” McDonough told CP.

Known for his performances in “Band of Brothers,” “Minority Report” and “Desperate Housewives,” McDonough shared in the past that he was cut from roles because of his strong Christian convictions and it cost him his job on ABC’s “Scoundrels” series in 2010.

McDonough and his wife, a South African model, have five children together. The loyal husband said he refuses to kiss his co-stars “because these lips are meant for one woman.”

“But now, Ruve and I are producing our own films. All of our projects have a faith backdrop to it,” He said.

The content they'll be making will not always be overtly faith-based but “faith-friendly in so much that we want to reach out to people who aren't just Christians.”

The couple hopes their message will reach people of all backgrounds so they, too, would be encouraged to make the world a better place.”

"I've certainly done plenty enough where my characters don't portray the best things in life, but as an actor, you're part of a piece. My part of a piece was to be the dark side in a lot of things, which is really interesting because that's kind of the antithesis to what I am in real life. So it's a great challenge as an actor; it's a great challenge as a man. It's also a great challenge as a child of God to press on with the right material,” he continued.

For years, the McDonoughs weren't in a position to launch their own company and want to be strategic with the work they plan to create.

"Now I have that opportunity because Ruve and I are doing it ourselves, and are so blessed to have companies that support us and back us and want to make more films and TV shows, or reality shows or any kind of show that gives glory to Him,” McDonough declared. "Not just to make a movie, but to do a movie that actually gives Him glory — that's our goal,” he added. “And that's what we're after, and we're very fortunate to be able to do it."

The actor said the entertainment company is already doing really well and will soon be online too.

McDonough ended his interview by encouraging people to watch “Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir” this holiday season.

"This show is something that we're all so proud of and we can't wait for everyone to watch the show and take those messages home with them and celebrate Christmas the way it's supposed to be celebrated with family and talking about the ultimate family and ultimate sacrifice of someone who gave Himself for us,” he concluded. “It's a humbling feeling to be part of an event like this. I am the luckiest guy in the world.”