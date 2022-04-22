Actor regrets asking God why he was 'forgotten' in Hollywood over refusal to do sex scenes

Actor Neal McDonough claims he wrestled with God after being blacklisted in Hollywood for several years because he refused to perform sex scenes.

Known for his performances in “Band of Brothers,” “Minority Report” and “Desperate Housewives,” the Catholic actor recently told Fox News about his walk with God when he wasn't working after being dismissed from the ABC series "Scoundrels" in 2010.

McDonough has alleged that he was let go from the show in recent years because he refused to do on-screen romance scenes, something that wasn't an issue on past projects.

"There was a time when I wasn’t working. I couldn’t get a job because people thought I was this crazy religious guy," McDonough said. "But that wasn’t the case. I love my wife, but I love my acting too. I was hopeful that, at some point, someone would give me a chance again."

McDonough said he was three days into filming the series but was cut from the show because he wouldn't agree to on-screen sex scenes.

The Boston native has had a no sex scenes policy for most of his 30-year career and not even his stint in “Desperate Housewives,” a highly sexualized series, made him compromise his rule.

He married his wife Ruvé in 2003 and maintained that he would not even “kiss any other woman because these lips are meant for one woman."

The Christian Post reached out to ABC about McDonough's claim of being cut from "Scoundrels," but did not immediately receive a response.

After experiencing "a hard few years" without any work, McDonough said he had a heart-to-heart with God.

"I remember falling to my knees and saying, ‘God, why have you forgotten about me? Why am I being punished so much?’" McDonough said. "And as soon as those words came out of my mouth, I realized what self-absorbed questions those were.”

He said he regrets his words, realizing how blessed he truly is.

“God has given me so much. We all experience challenges in our lives. I should be grateful — and thankful — for all the blessings I’m given," he added.

McDonough said after his prayer, he got a call from actor and screenwriter Graham Yostwho, someone he had previously worked with on "Band of Brothers."

"I remember, a few minutes later, I was sitting there at the kitchen table with Ruvé," he recounted. "Graham called and said, ‘Hey, you want to play the villain in the first episode or two of ‘Justified?’ I said, ‘Yes, yes I do.’ And after the first take, he came up to me and said, ‘You want to play the villain for the whole year?’ I joked, ‘Didn’t you know that was my game plan? That’s what I’m going to do.’"

"And after ‘Justified,’ everything was kind of forgotten. I was determined to give a really great performance and I did,” he noted.

In an interview with The Christian Post at the 2019 Movieguide Awards, McDonough spoke of his faith and dedication to his wife.

“You get one shot at life to do things the best way that you possibly can and to give glory to God in everything that you can do,” he told CP. “Our relationship is always paramount to me in my life. It's the most important thing in my world.”

“Paul Newman said it best, 'Why go out for a hamburger when I've got a steak at home?'” McDonough said.

The couple has been together for over 23 years and married 19 of them. They have five children together.

McDonough's career has flourished since "Justified" in 2012.

"God gave me this gift of being an actor, and I’m not going to waste it," he shared with Fox News Digital. "I’m now in a position to produce movies with my wife. I’m able to co-create projects. And I get to continue pursuing my craft. I couldn’t be in a better place in my career. Every step I’ve had along the way, every challenge I’ve faced, has built this moment. And this is a moment I’m really cherishing. I’m proud of my work and what I can accomplish."